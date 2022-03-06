LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City board approves contract with downtown group | Library system seeking donations of prom wear

Contract authorized for downtown group

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing a contract for up to $195,000 with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

The agreement with the 501(c)(3) group that seeks to promote the city's downtown core will run through the end of the year.

Funding for the contract was included in the 2022 budget that city officials adopted in December. The resolution was adopted as part of the city board's consent agenda Tuesday.

Library seeks items for prom donations

The Central Arkansas Library System's Sidney S. McMath Library is seeking donations of new or gently used items for prom, including prom dresses, shoes, jewelry or accessories in all sizes, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Items will be made available at the library on March 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that students in need can browse.

Individuals can donate to the prom closet by taking items to the library, located at 2100 John Barrow Road, before March 17.