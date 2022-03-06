LIVE! in NWA: Fayetteville Roots on the Avenue fills the square with music June 17-19

This year's Fayetteville Roots Festival, Roots on the Square, will take over the downtown square at East Avenue in Fayetteville June 17-19. The three-day concert series kicks off with Iris Dement and Anna Egge on June 17. Leyla McCall, Black Opry Revue, Lauren Napier and Joy Clark will play on June 18. And closing out the weekend will be Bonny Light Horseman, Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman on June 19. Black Opry Revue are set to play again June 19, and Jett Holden and Joy Clark will also perform. The series will start at 6:30 p.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. daily.

Chef-curated food and craft bar selections will be available during the concert series right outside of Roots HQ at 1 E. Mountain St. Tickets for festival performances range from $45 plus fees for a one-day pass to $135 plus fees for a three-day pass.

Fayetteville Roots is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to connect community through music and food. The organization produces the Fayetteville Roots Festival, operates the Roots HQ, fosters support opportunities for musicians and the music community, and lead year-round community and educational programming in Northwest Arkansas and beyond. Find out more at www.fayettevilleroots.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Soul Nite with DeeDee Jones will begin at 9 p.m. March 19 ($10-$15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

• Shaina Shepherd performs with supporting act BAANG March 12 for an Interform Fashion Week After Party in the 21C Ballroom in Bentonville. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the event is free but RSVP required: www.eventbrite.com/e/black-frets-nwa-sessions-26-tickets-269912685107.

ROGERS

• Gavin Sumrall play March 7; Brett & Terri on March 8; Jeff Fox on March 9; and Maud Crawford plays March 12 at JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• There's a Bluegrass Jam with Danny Spain at 6 p.m. March 10; Rackensak plays March 11; and Coyote Claw on March 12, both starting at 9 p.m., at Chelsea's Corner Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Avery Waltz performs at 7 p.m. March 11; Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m. March 12; there's a Mountain Music Fam Jam with Bear Morrison starting at 5 p.m. March 13; and 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. March 18 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($85); and the Marshall Tucker Band ($49-$89) plays at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Open Mic Night starts at 7 p.m. March 8; Mountain Gypsies perform at 7 p.m. March 9; Alexander Wayne performs March 10; David Baxter Band performs at 8 p.m. March 11; Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. March 12; and dancing begins at 6 p.m. for Latin Dance Night with En Fuego Dance & Fitness March 13 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• 49 Winchester takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. March 9 ($15); and Grady Spencer & the Work perform at 8:30 p.m. March 10 ($10-12); happy hour with Full House ($8) starts at 6 p.m. then Mixtapes mix it up at 8:30 p.m. March 11 ($15); doors open at 7 p.m. for Kolby Cooper with Grant Gilbert on March 12 ($22-$25); Stepmom with Witchsister and Modeling rattle the walls starting at 8:30 p.m. March 16 ($10); and doors open at 7 p.m. for Brothers Shreve Show with Rachel Ammons March 17 ($12-15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Doors open at 7 p.m. March 8 ($20-$200) for Dead Horses; and Fire in Little Africa with Steph Simon & Dialtone ($15-$120) happens at 7 p.m. March 10 at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq

• Jeff Fox performs March 8; Jon Dooly plays March 9; The Atlantics pack the house March 11; and Coverblind wraps up the week March 12 at JJ's Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive. 443-0700; jjsgrill.com.

• Cole Birmingham Band will share the stage with Sam Allbright and the Southern Heat and Niki Griffin starting at 8 p.m. March 12 ($7) at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Chase Rice plays at 7:30 p.m. March 12 ($30-$55); and 311 performs at 7:30 p.m. March 15 ($49-$75) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. www.jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Tanner Usery celebrates with a birthday bash at 8 p.m. March 11 with openers Them Dirty Roses and Graycie York ($15-$50) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• A performance by Ray Wiley Hubbard set for Feb. 24 has been rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 11 ($29-$49); Tab Benoit performs with Rachel Ammons and Alastair Green at 8 p.m. March 10 ($30-$39); and Candlebox performs at 8 p.m. March 17 ($25-$39) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 ($29-$94) at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Comedy Night starts at 7:30 p.m. March 10 with Katie Still and Caleb Don Smith at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider

LOWELL

• Greg Morton, "America's Got Talent" finalist, will get laughs starting at 6 p.m. March 11 and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 12 ($20) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. www.grovecomedy.com.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Backroads plays at at 8 p.m. March 10; and Hollywood Riot performs March 11 at Seven in Cherokee Casino at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. https://www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

TICKETS

• Tyler Rich tickets are $20-39 for his March 19 show; Steel Panther with Any Given Sin, $29 to $42.50 March 22; Laine Hardy tickets are $20-$39 for his March 25 show; tickets for Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma coming April 1 are $35 to $49; a rescheduled show for Frank Foster with Crawford & Power and Dylan Earl is April 9 with tickets from $20-$27.50; tickets for Easton Corbin with guests Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal at 7 p.m. April 15 are $20-49 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tickets are $34.50 to $60 for the WellRed Comedy Tour featuring Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan with two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. April 30. at the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. Ticket info at meteorguitargallery.com.

• Tickets went on sale March 4 for comedian Brian Regan coming to the Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. June 12. Prices range from $59.50 to $64.75 plus applicable fees. waltonartscenter.org

• Tickets went on sale March 11 for Cody Jinks, May 27 at the AMP. Tickets range from $25 to $75 for a presentation of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" Live in Concert conducted by Anthony Parnther April 15; Big Time Rush, Aug. 2; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Devon Gilfillian, April 22; Tim McGraw, April 29; The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three, May 8; Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith and Goodbye June, May 14; KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; Train with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis, July 17; OneRepublic, Aug. 9; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18; The Black Keys with Band of Horses and The Velveteers, Oct. 13; at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, amptickets.com.

• Tickets for Casting Crowns in concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are on sale. Opening acts will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor. Tickets range from $19.75 to $89.75, on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Puddle of Mudd, March 19; Blue Oyster Cult, April 2; Ashley McBryde, April 7; ; The Revivalists, April 22; Wheeler Walker Jr., April 30; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, May 6; Tech N9ne, June 8; and Better Than Ezra, June 24 at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. www.jjslive.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Shinedown in concert April 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Opening acts will be The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, on sale at the Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are on sale for a concert by Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. May 23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Prices range from $71.99 to $101.99 at ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are also available for Weird Al Yankovic's Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour May 31 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$79 at ticketmaster.com.

