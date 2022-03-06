Local notes: Writers’ Colony has busy month

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes for the coming week:

• March 7: Telehealth for Communities -- Learn from a nurse all the benefits and services that can be provided through an electronic visit with your medical professional. 5:30 to 7 p.m., Butterfield Trail Village. $15.

• March 9: From Selfies to Sunsets: How To Take Better Cell Phone Pictures. Learn tips and tricks from a professional photographer. Must have an Android or iPhone to participate. 1 to 3 p.m. Mount Sequoyah. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• March 9 to 30: (4 sessions) Looking for a Home: Literary and Architectural Structure in the Novel Jane Eyre. Consider the distinction Charlotte Bronte draws between Jane's "houses" (Lowood School, Thornfield) and "home" (Ferndale). 1 to 3 p.m. Drake Airfield. $35 members, $50 nonmembers.

• March 10: How Does the U.S. Rank Globally? A Top 10 Summary. Discover from a market researcher and pollster how the U. S. ranks in over 25 key global categories. 10 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• March 10: Her Story – the Women Who Shaped Fayetteville. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Pryor Center. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood for local use. Recent winter weather caused hundreds of donations to be lost. The organization reports a less than a three-day supply of O Negative and A Negative blood, but all donations are needed to help build back reserves after the storm. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

Berryville area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

Berryville Community Blood Drive, Southern Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 10.

Successful donors will receive a quarter zip pullover, while supplies last.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

United Way

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is proud to announce its volunteers of the year and corporate partner awards for 2022.

Four volunteers of the year were named for their experience in leading the fundraising efforts for their respective companies. These local campaign coordinators have more than 65 years of combined service.

Eighteen companies were honored for increasing giving, starting/reinstating a company giving campaign or providing in-kind support to United Way. Fifty-four companies were also recognized for their corporate campaign success.

Winners are:

• Volunteer of the Year Awards celebrate outstanding campaign coordinators with more than 10 years of service: Cindy Allgood with Sealed Air Corp (20 years), Bonnie Bolinger with the city of Fayetteville (15 years), Nate Bachelor with CEI (11 years), Belinda Hodges with JV Manufacturing (19 years).

• Growth Awards highlight significant fundraising growth over the past year: CEI, Fayetteville Public Schools, Hogan Taylor, Kennametal, Procter & Gamble, Rogers Public Schools, Springdale School District, University of Arkansas.

• Newcomers Awards honor new supporters through a workplace giving campaign or corporate donation: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, ArcBest, Pipelife Jet Stream, Clorox Company, Rogers Public Library Foundation, Fayetteville Public Education Foundation.

• Comeback Awards recognize organizations that returned to a successful workplace giving campaign after taking a break: Bentonville Schools, Walker Brothers Insurance.

• Media Partner Awards acknowledge organizations that have helped share United Way's story and impact: CitiScapes, KWNA/FOX 24.

Corporate Partner Awards were given to 54 companies that run a workplace giving campaign within their local office and/or support United Way through a corporate gift.

Information: unitedwaynwa.org.

UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Mindfulness Program is offering online courses to the public during March and April that teach introductory skills for meditation and mindfulness.

Six courses are being offered this spring. Each course lasts four weeks, with one 75-minute class each week. Upcoming course dates include:

• 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 5-26

• 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 8-29

• 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 29-April 19

• 2 p.m. Mondays April 4-25

• 4 p.m. Wednesdays, April 6-27

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 6-27.

The course, called Koru Mindfulness, is an introduction to mindfulness meditation and stress-management skills. The UAMS Mindfulness Program's certified instructors have taught Koru Mindfulness to students, faculty and trainees at UAMS since 2017. Now, the course is also available to the public.

The course is $120, which includes a book and the Koru Mindfulness app of guided meditations and learning materials, which participants will continue to be able to access after the course is complete. This course will be conducted in a virtual format over the Zoom platform.

If cost is a major barrier to participation, a scholarship policy is available to avoid turning away anyone with a genuine interest.

Registration: mindfulness.uams.edu or email uamsmindfulnessprogram@uams.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is offering an interactive virtual writing workshop instructed by L. Renee, winner of the 2021 "Emerging Poet" Fellowship. "Writing into Your Family Archive Through Poetry" will guide writers of all backgrounds, genres and levels of experience in creating a family history, a meaningful inheritance for their ancestors, through the art of poetry. The workshop will be from noon to 2 p.m. March 25 via Zoom. Participants will be given the link upon registration. The class fee is $35, and all proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund.

The "Changing American South" Fellowship invites writers to reconsider Southern identity, their own or that of others. The work may be in any genre: fiction or nonfiction, poetry or prose, drama or screenplay, or a combination. It may take place in the past or in the present but should bring fresh insights to the subject of Southern experience and identity. The successful application will also demonstrate honesty, literary merit and the likelihood of publication or production. Prior publication is not a requirement. The application deadline is midnight May 31. Each application must be accompanied by a writing sample and nonrefundable $35 application fee. The fellowship winner will receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony. Residencies must be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

WCDH is pleased to introduce its newest board members, Tara Cloud Clark and Joe Coykendall.

WCDH has also announced the winner of the 2022 "With Honor and Pride" Fellowship for active military and veteran writers of any literary genre. Nathan Talamantez was selected for his project's insight, honesty, literary merit and likelihood of publication. He will receive a two-week residency at WCDH to focus on his writing project.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

UAFS

This March, the University of Arkansas Fort Smith will celebrate women's accomplishments, legacies and experiences as part of National Women's History Month.

Events will take place on the UAFS campus throughout the month, with a pair of events set March 8 to honor International Women's Day, a global day of celebration honoring women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.

The Boreham Library at UAFS will host book displays and has created a series of online resources about Women's History Month at library.uafs.edu/womenshistory, including a reading list with a focus on women's history, women writers, and gender equity and inclusion.

Women's History Month Events include:

• March 8 -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Women's Appreciation Flower Day with Men of Excellence, across campus.

• March 8 -- 6 to 7:30 p.m., Women's History Month Keynote speech with Tammy Pacheco, Windgate Auditorium.

• March 15 -- 4 to 5 p.m., Paint and Sip. Local artist Aaliyah Knowles will facilitate the event, including art supplies and light refreshments for the first 30 participants, Campus Center Room 129.

• March 31 -- 6 to 7:30 p.m., Women's Empowerment Open Mic Night, Windgate Auditorium. For performer/artist sign-up please contact Lynette Thrower at Lynette.Thrower@uafs.edu.

Information: uafs.edu.

Maker to Market

Fayetteville Public Library is accepting applications for From Maker to Market, its new micro-entrepreneurship program, through March 15. In order to be considered for the program, applicants must have begun writing their business plan or the plan for their prototype; be available for weekly evening and weekend classes for 12 weeks; and be able to make a working version of their product with the tools available in the Center for Innovation.

The program consists of two parts, and application timeframes for additional 2022 sessions will be announced at a later date.

Information: faylib.org/maker-9719.

Air Museum

Every Wednesday the Arkansas Air and Military Museum hosts a Coffee and Conversation meet-up at 9 a.m. On March 12, the museum in Fayetteville will host Taxiway Talk: Airport Fire Response, and on March 15 there will be a museum board meeting. An EAA Biplane P2 is on display now in the White Hanger. The museum is at 4290 S. School Ave.

Information: arkansasairandmilitary.com or (479) 521-4947.

Garden

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is looking for volunteers to help with 2022 events and programs. The garden will hold a general recruitment for new volunteers in the event hall from 11 a.m. to noon on March 10 and March 12.

No need to register. Seating will be limited and covid-compliant.

Interested volunteers only need to attend one session. Volunteer application are at bgozarks.org/volunteer/. Current volunteers do not need to attend this recruitment.

The garden has volunteer opportunities available in many areas, including in the office, horticulture, membership, events, education and more.

Information: bgozarks.org or (479) 750-2620.