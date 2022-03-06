LR’s chief of police promotes Helton

The Little Rock police chief promoted one of his majors, a 26-year veteran, to assistant chief, the department announced in a tweet Saturday morning.

Chief Keith Humphrey promoted Maj. Heath Helton, who previously ran the department's Records and Support Division, putting him in charge of the Executive Bureau.

In that role, Helton will supervise the department's Training, Communications, Headquarters, Records and Support, and Professional Standards Divisions; the Administrative Services Section; and the Crime Analyst Supervisor, according to the department's website.

Three assistant chiefs command different elements of the department. The top spot in the Executive Bureau has been vacant since Hayward Finks left for the job of school safety director in the North Little Rock School District shortly before Christmas last year.

Humphrey picked Helton, who was hired in 1996, based on a process of tests and interviews, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, which is typical of the police promotion process.

The chief has in the past had a contentious relationship with some of his assistants, with at least two former assistant chiefs -- Alice Fulk and Finks -- filing lawsuits against Humphrey.

Helton has also expressed criticism of the chief.

In 2020, Helton was one of 10 members of the department's 13-member command staff who signed a letter to the Little Rock Board of Directors calling Humphrey "a catastrophic problem" within the department who created a "very toxic, hostile, and explosive" work environment that resulted in a dysfunctional department.

They asked the board members to "resolve these problems" and "please act soon."

Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley signed the letter, but Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins, then a captain, did not.