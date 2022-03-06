Man arrested in triple killing in Hazen, state police say

Arkansas State Police agents are leading the investigation of a triple murder in Hazen on Friday night that left a couple and their adult daughter dead, with the daughter's husband arrested in the killings, according to a news release from the state agency.

State investigators are assisting Hazen police, who were dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. to 604 U.S. 63 on a report of a shooting outside the residence. The victims have been identified as Amanda Turner, 62, and her husband, James Turner, both of Hazen; and their 46-year-old daughter, Mirranda Munnerlyn, of Carlisle.

While they were at the scene, police got a report of a suspect in the crime driving a pickup along U.S. 63. Officers stopped the truck and arrested the driver, 50-year-old Carlisle resident Michael Munnerlyn, Mirranda's husband.

State police investigators collected evidence and interviewed people about the killings overnight into Saturday, and they will provide the Prairie County prosecuting attorney with their findings in a case file.

The three bodies will be examined at the state Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.