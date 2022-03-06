Managing editor of Oxford American to join Central Arkansas Library System’s grants division under former boss

Another staff member from the Oxford American, an Arkansas-based literary magazine, is joining the Central Arkansas Library System.

Hannah Saulters, who until recently served as managing editor of the Oxford American, will begin work March 14 as a grants and development coordinator.

At the library system, Saulters will work under the magazine's former editor, Eliza Borné, who now serves as the system's director of development.

According to an automatic email reply from Saulters' address associated with the magazine, she was no longer with the Oxford American as of Tuesday. An email to Saulters' personal address was not immediately returned by Friday.

From 2013 to 2015, Borné served as associate editor and, later, managing editor of the Oxford American. She was named editor of the magazine in 2015. Borné left to join the library system as director of development in March 2021.

Saulters is expected to fill a role that was previously held by Kay Kay DeRossette-Cutler, a former coordinator of the Be Mighty Little Rock campaign who served as grants coordinator from February 2021 until January.

The title has changed to grants and development coordinator, Borné said in an email Thursday.

The library system "advertised her position in December 2021 and we interviewed a number of candidates," Borné wrote. She said Saulters applied for and was offered the position.

Borné recalled that she hired Saulters as a temporary worker at the Oxford American in 2018 before Borné went on parental leave with her first child; Saulters' position was made permanent when Borné returned.

"She's a great writer, extremely well organized, a passionate CALS patron, and I think she'll do an excellent job of inspiring funders to invest in library programs," Borné wrote.

Borné added that in Saulters' role at the library system, she "will report to me and work on grant reporting and management, grantwriting, donor communications, and donor stewardship."

In addition to Borné and Saulters, three other people work on the development team at the library system, one of whom is currently completing a year of service with AmeriCorps VISTA, according to Borné.

The Oxford American publishes quarterly. In January 2021, the magazine's headquarters moved from downtown Little Rock to the University of Central Arkansas' campus in Conway.

The magazine is now edited by Danielle A. Jackson, who was promoted after Borné's departure.