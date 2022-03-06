Community Briefs: Master Gardener Scholarship available

Master Gardener Scholarship available

As Arkansas high school seniors finalize plans for college, those interested in pursuing plant science degrees may benefit from a scholarship opportunity available through the Arkansas Master Gardener Program.

The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors who plan to attend an Arkansas college or university and major in a plant science-related field, according to a news release.

The $1,000 scholarship, first established in 2014, is funded by Master Gardeners. The deadline to apply is March 10. The scholarship application is available on the Arkansas Master Gardener Program website at uaex.uada.edu/yard-garden/master-gardeners/default.aspx.

Applicants must submit two letters of recommendation and a short statement about their career goals, along with their high school transcript and ACT (or equivalent) scores. Applicants should email completed applications to mg@uada.edu.

Patsy Louk, chair of the County 76 scholarship committee – the statewide advisory group for the Master Gardeners program – said Janet Carson, the scholarship's namesake, is a longtime advocate for horticulture education.

"Janet Carson spent 38 years as an extension employee, sharing her horticulture knowledge and love of gardening with many, old and young," Louk said. "Even in retirement, she continues to do this through her blog, newspaper articles and speaking to groups across the state. She encourages all of us to start small and easy with plants that we like."

For further details, contact a county extension agent.