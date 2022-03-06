MLBPA launches fund to aid stadium workers

NEW YORK -- The players are stepping up and giving back to those unfairly affected by MLB's lockout.

The Major League Baseball Players Association is launching a $1 million fund to "support stadium workers and others who face financial hardship" affected by the owners' lockout and cancellation of regular-season games, the MLBPA announced on Friday.

In a statement, the MLBPA said thousands of skilled workers -- ranging from concession crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and janitors to television and radio broadcasting crews and groundskeepers -- stage more than 2,500 MLB games each year.

The fund will be administered by the MLBPA and The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, a large federation of unions that represents more than 12 million active and retired workers.

"There are a lot of people who make our game great," MLBPA executive board members Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller said in a joint statement. "Many aren't seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games. Unfortunately, they will also be among those affected by the owner-imposed lockout and the cancellation of games. Through this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support."

The owners' lockout, implemented by Commissioner Rob Manfred on Dec. 2, is nearing its 100th day as the players union and MLB negotiate toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. On March 1, after both parties did not meet MLB's artificial deadline to reach a deal, Manfred announced the cancellation of the first week of regular-season games, postponing opening day indefinitely.

During 2020's delay to the MLB season, the league committed $1 million from each team -- totaling $30 million -- to assist ballpark employees. Multiple reports indicate MLB will soon commit some amount of money to support stadium workers during the lockout.

"Whether you're a worker on the baseball field, or a worker behind the scenes, we all deserve respect and dignity on the job," AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler said in a statement. "The labor movement will do everything in our power to support these and all workers."