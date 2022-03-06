More business for Bubba





"If Joe Biden was wanting to make a case the other night that the economy is all right, he should have flown me to Washington to sit by his wife and get recognized."

That was Bubba McCoy when, at the behest of a few readers, I called the other day for the first time in weeks.

On what basis did this ball-capped rascal see himself as a showcased guest for the State of the Union?

"I'm a 72-year-old white Southern fat man with blood pressure problems and I had pretty much made up my mind just to sit at the house and watch 'Gunsmoke' reruns for the rest of my life.

"You can lay up a decent nest egg selling quite a few used vehicles for a few decades and limiting your overhead to a few bottles of Armor All, a space heater and a window air conditioner. And I got a pretty good deal when I sold off what inventory I had last fall.

"And the wife wants me home. I don't think she ever wants to get a call that I've had the big one when I'm out somewhere. She'd rather just look in the living room from time to time to see if I'm still breathing. If I'm not, she can get a head start calling the life insurance people."

My question, again, was why Biden would ever want to showcase him on national television.

"Because my plans to sit here watching 'Gunsmoke' in retirement blew all to hell when an old boy I used to run with on the wholesale auction circuit called and asked why I wasn't still out there stocking up. He said he couldn't mark up his vehicles fast enough, and that the used-car market isn't expected to be sane again until late in the year.

"So I oozed up in that recliner while I did a little math in my head. I figured it would be worth a little savings to get out there and gather up a few late-model SUVs and pickups with decent accident records and turn the lights back on at the lot.

"I re-upped my dealer license and went for pickups and SUVs after 2016. I couldn't believe what I was paying. I couldn't believe what I was asking. And I can't believe what I'm getting with nary a peep. They're desperate out there. They'll pay half-again what they would have paid a year ago for a Jeep Cherokee with under 75,000 miles and a little wash and vacuuming.

"The old lady thinks I'm under stress out here. I tell her, 'Ain't nothing stressful about easy money.' I got this old beat-up recliner here at the trailer office and a little 32-inch TV with cable that gets 'Gunsmoke.' I got diet cokes and Oreos.

"Don't say anything in the paper about those Oreos. The old lady is the only reader you got left east of the White River."

I asked him what he'd give me for a 2012 Jeep Patriot with just 68,000 miles.

"I'd give you my condolences on the loss of your grandmother."

Apparently this market has to do entirely with the unavailability of microchips and other supply-chain holdups in restarting new-auto production after the pandemic shutdown.

"That's what they say. Whatever. Joe Biden should've put me on display and told my story the other night."

So, Bubba intends to vote for Biden's re-election?

"First of all, politics ain't got nothing to do with it. Anyway, that's three years away, nearly. I need to allow for the fact that I may not be here to vote for anybody by then, and he may not be here to get voted for."

Or that any of us will be here, considering the world situation.

"There ain't a damn thing either one of us can do about that. So I may as well sit here and count money and keep up with Chester and Festus while you do whatever it is y'all do over in Little Rock when you're not dodging bullets."

Mainly we fend off slurs from rural yahoos. And we're gearing up to pull the Hogs through March Madness.

"I can't figure out if they're lucky or good," Bubba said. "But I'm enjoyin' the ride. I hate to say this, but I'm not sure those are all charges that Williams is taking. I think he may be going in under people, and I think it might catch up with us when we get to the NCAA and they have competent referees."

I told him that, if I put in the paper that he'd said that, he wouldn't sell another vehicle.

"Oh, go ahead. It's easy come, easy go at my age. Wait. There's a guy out there on the lot right now.

"Oh, hell, he's looking at that 2018 Honda Pilot. I was headed out to put this higher-price sign on it when you called."

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







