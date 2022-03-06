More Unique Moments: Momentary has big plans in its third year

FYI

April 2 — Anna Meredith, an artist who was here to perform the day the lockdown began, will return to finally perform for a live audience

April 6 — Dave Liebman with University of Arkansas student performers

April 30 — Bentonville Jazz Festival, an all-day event with 20-30 different bands

May 20-21 — Fresh Grass, a two-day bluegrass and progressive roots music festival with headliners Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys

Summer music series are still in development, but guests can expect a few things for certain:

• The Courtyard Sessions, an opportunity to see local bands perform outside on the museum grounds on Sunday afternoons while eating or drinking, will resume.

• Live on the Green Concert Series, a free live music experience on the greens, will take place 7:30-9 p.m. on Fridays from July 2 to Sept. 24. Bring your lawn chair.

• Approximately seven or eight larger scale concerts with big name acts will take place in the summer. The Momentary will make an official announcement of those details in the coming week. You can find more information on its website.

• Momentous, an electronic music festival, is planned for October and will feature artists from nine countries, with both bigger- and smaller-name acts. Argeo Ascania, programmer of music and festivals for the Momentary, calls it a meaningful intersection between art and technology.

Feb. 2, 2022, wasn't just a really cool date on the calendar; it was also the birthday celebration for The Momentary.

Members and program directors gathered that evening over signature birthday cocktails to discuss the success of the first two years and what's coming up next at the Bentonville museum.

Although the museum is centered around art of all kinds -- art to view, performance art, collaboration and more -- there's still a lot more to experience and do, museum managers say. Launching the museum as the covid pandemic began meant that many of them had to instantly change the offerings they were prepared to bring.

For Katie Robertson, engagement manager, that meant bringing wellness activities to the forefront.

In 2020, she helped launch the monthly Sunday Reset program, which offers yoga, meditation and various other activities that intersect mind and body. It began as a virtual event but now sometimes happens in-person. A March 13 Sunday Reset will have tea meditation and breathwork with Cocoon Yoga Lab in the Tower Bar.

Robertson says the Momentary intends to do more sound baths, something that its performance halls make a special experience, she says, and a newer wellness activity that centers on the vibrational effects of Himalayan singing bowls. That event will be offered in April.

Other programs will encourage guests to be outside on the greens. One past outdoor event was a skateboarding competition. Robertson says that came out of the Momentary's mission to connect with Northwest Arkansas and uplift community members, offering them space for things they'd like to do.

The Momentary will host this year's NWA Fashion Week events, which Robertson says will center on themes of reusing discarded materials. One of that week's projects will be the creation of a dreamscape with natural elements, when a florist will use living and textile pieces to create a look. Over six hours, two pieces will be made, followed by a concert afterward.

A "You Belong Community Resource Fair," which gathers people in support of the LGBTQ+ community, took place last year and will be offered again on June 5. This year's event will include education and support resources, survivor testimonials, food trucks, live music and drag shows by local performers, according to the Momentary website.

There's a lot to taste at the Momentary too, Robertson says, through a variety of culinary and beverage events with local, regional and national chefs, wine experts, restaurants and other people making waves in food culture.

Among the most anticipated culinary events is Turkey and the Wolf, a collaboration with the restaurant in New Orleans of the same name that was voted best new restaurant in the U.S. by Bon Appetit magazine. Originally planned for last year, the two-part culinary event will have a seated dinner based on the upcoming cookbook and a pop-up lunch experience.

Exhibitions are still the Momentary's bread and butter, though, and there will be plenty of those this year.

Kaitlin Garcia-Maestas, associate curator of visual arts for the Momentary, says 2022 will be a special year for exhibits and interdisciplinary programs.

"In Some Form or Fashion," a new, free exhibition explores the intersection of art and fashion while examining the role of consumer culture in our society, according to the website. It will be open through the end of March, making it available for viewing throughout NWA Fashion Week and for a couple weeks afterward.

"Let Earth Breathe" is a solo exhibition by Esteban Cabeza de Baca that will create an immersive indoor/outdoor experience at the Momentary April 23 through Sept. 25. Cabeza de Baca's works challenge traditional landscapes through enormous pieces: multi-panel landscape paintings that are six and seven feet tall, a bronze living sculpture and things among the trails and museum grounds as well as the lobby gallery and north entrance.

Garcia-Maestas says when Cabeza de Baca came for a site visit, he was inspired by the architecture and the nature surrounding the Momentary and how both could exist in the same space. She says it made him wonder, "What would it look like if we cease to exist? How would nature come back from that and conquer the space?"

This summer will mark the first time that the Momentary will integrate works from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's collection, including three iconic historical paintings and several outdoor sculptures.

In the fall, Chicago artist Yvette Mayorga will bring her signature touch to the Momentary galleries. Garcia-Maestas says she has a unique way of mixing paint so that it actually looks like frosting (yes, the confectionery kind). Mayorga will frost the galleries of the Momentary through sculptures and paintings and hopefully a workshop as well.

It's a great example of their mission this year of "how to have exhibitions not feel like a traditional museum experience, where you walk in and see a beginning and end to a show," Garcia-Maestas says. "To (instead) activate the space and make the community feel as if they're stewards of what's happening inside."

Another exhibition, borrowed from the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, will include the largest sculpture one artist has ever made, a massive work that was never intended to be moved.

The monumental sculpture has sound elements as you walk through the chambers, with some of those being people talking about experience through water, water as a migratory space, a poetic but huge installation.

Bringing performance artists to the Momentary has been a challenge during the pandemic, of course, as many were postponed or canceled altogether, but 2022 is bringing much of that back.

Cynthia Post Hunt, programmer of theater and dance at the Momentary, says the museum prioritized finding ways to continue supporting those performers in the meantime. Right now one of those measures is that they are in the process of creating an artist-in-residence program.

Mika Djordevich is among those artists coming to stay this year. Her performance art "Core" with six dancers "interrogates the movements we're used to," Hunt says. "It begins with militaristic or marching band-like repetitive movements and unravels it. In the piece, there's intense demand from the performers, and we see them as they no longer" are able to keep it together.

By hosting Djordevich as a resident, Hunt hopes it will allow the creation of a zine for viewers to get an additional layer of information about her work.

James Monaco and Shawn Duan, theater makers who incorporate video and sounds into their work, are two other artists coming to the residence program with the intention to make a new work for the Momentary. They'll be in Bentonville for the month of June and return to present the new work in August.

Matty Davis, a dancer with an athletic background, will be here for the month of July with the intention of creating work at the Momentary to premiere in 2023.

A few years ago, artist Will Rawls was in talks with museum staff about needing a space to do a stop-motion video dance piece. Now the timing is better for this sort of thing, Hunt says.

"Our spaces are so unique that a lot of times, when talking with an artist, that makes work in our space quite difficult, it becomes a challenge," Hunt says. "But he hadn't staged the work yet, so we said, 'Make it here,' and that makes it easier on us."

The Rawls production will hopefully be premiered at the beginning of 2023.

Collision, an event by the Momentary in 2021 that put local artists in collaboration with each other through a game-like fashion, will be returning this year. Artists get a certain amount of funding, are paired up with an artist that they probably haven't worked with before and produce a 15 minute set. Last year the resulting performance lecture was in the Momentary tower.

To top it off, the Momentary will be hosting two performance art festivals.

Live in America, a Walton-supported project created by Fusebox Festival out of Austin, will be coming to Northwest Arkansas June 1-12.

"It's an opportunity to look at performance across the U.S. and uplift communities and their stories and what performance looks like to them," Hunt says. The performers are from eight different regions.

A recent rehearsal by one of its Northwest Arkansas projects included a banjo player, a group of break dancers, and a classical Indian dancer.

This festival is free, but tickets are recommended.

Inverse Festival, a performance art festival that Hunt began in 2016, will take place at the Momentary Nov. 4-6. It focuses on live action movements and working with materials in interesting and challenging ways. Previous Inverse Festivals changed year to year based on needs and covid-19 concerns, such as offering online residencies and a cohort model during the pandemic with a symposium once it was safer to gather together again. This year, Hunt says, it will be more of a full-blown festival.

The Momentary celebrated its birthday with a Feb. 26 performance by Daedelus with Russell E.L. Butler and DJ Afrosia. (Courtesy Photo)



The Black Magic Drumline performs in 2017 at Sirens of the Shallow: Airlift Masked Ball at the Music Box Village. Black Magic Drum Line will perform at the Live In America Festival this summer at the Momentary. (Courtesy Photo/Josh Brasted)



"In Some Form or Fashion" is open now through March 27. Above is an installation shot of the exhibit with works from Simphiwe Ndzube. (Courtesy Photo/Ironside Photography, Stephen Ironside)



Billy Strings performs during the FreshGrass Bentonville Music Festival 2021 at The Momentary. FreshGrass will return May 20-21, and tickets are now on sale. (Courtesy Photo/Douglas Mason)

