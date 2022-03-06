ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Muses celebrating season with ‘Celtic Spring’

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: 'Celtic Spring'

The Muses Project opens its 15th season with "Celtic Spring" in performances in Hot Springs, Texarkana, Little Rock and Hot Springs Village. The program includes traditional and contemporary Irish, Scottish and English ballads, folk songs and sacred tunes, showcasing instrumentalists, professional singers, young performers and dancers in solos, duets and various ensembles:

6 p.m. Wednesday, student show at the Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs. Free for artists, performers, students and teachers; call (501) 609-9811 to register.

7 p.m. Thursday, Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, Cabe Hall, 321 W. Fourth St., Texarkana. Free. (903) 792-8681.

7 p.m. Friday, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, Little Rock. Free. (501) 609-9811 or (501) 868-5848.

6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. March 13, Muses Cultural Arts Center. $35.

7 p.m. March 14, Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 De Soto Blvd., Hot Springs Village. $35.

Call (501) 609-9811 or visit www.themusesproject.org.

'Choir of Man' at UCA

The “Choir of Man” performs Tuesday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jack Blume)

The nine-member "Choir of Man" performs 90 minutes of pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students, $20 for UCA faculty and staff. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

OBU ensemble

The Ouachita Baptist University Wind Ensemble performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday in OBU's Jones Performing Arts Center, 409 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Saxophonist Craig Crawford, winner of the 2021 W. Francis and Mary McBeth Concerto Competition, will solo in "Fantasia for Alto Saxophone" by Claude T. Smith. The program also includes six movements from "Divertimento for Band," op.42. by Vincent Persichetti; "Riften Wed" by Julie Giroux; "Shadow Rituals" by Michael Markowsky; and three movements from "Gloriosa" by Yasuhide Ito. Craig Hamilton conducts. Admission is free. The concert will also be livestreamed at obu.edu/band. Call (870) 245-5137 or email hamiltonc@obu.edu.

ART AND EXHIBITS: Suffrage celebration

"Votes For All Women," which a news release describes as "a journey though the American suffrage movement, from the founding of our country to the current day" as seen through clothing and handbags, goes on display Tuesday at ESSE Purse Museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock. The exhibit's opening is timed to coincide with Women's History Month (March) and closes June 5, one day after the 103rd anniversary of the passage by Congress of the 19th Amendment. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $10, $8 for students, senior citizens 60-plus and military. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

THEATER: 'FLEX' premiere

Fayetteville's TheatreSquared is producing, in collaboration with Theatrical Outfit in Atlanta, the world premiere of "FLEX" by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24 at the theater, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Jones' play focuses on a girls' high school basketball team in 1997 with aspirations to someday go pro while navigating the pressures of being young, Black and female in rural Arkansas.

The play, workshopped at the 2021 Arkansas New Play Festival, will be onstage alongside the 2022 Festival. The Atlanta company will produce it this fall.

Jones is also playwright in residence at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock.

Tickets are $18-$58. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

ETC.: Acansa returns

Ananda Bena-Weber's one-person show “Fancifool!” is part of the Acansa Arts Festival of the South, Thursday and Friday at Cranford Company Studio on Little Rock's Main Street. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) The pandemic-postponed seventh Acansa Arts Festival of the South gets underway Thursday through March 25, with more than a dozen performers and groups in venues in Little Rock and North Little Rock. (The fall 2020 and 2021 festivals were suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic.)

The lineup:

Wednesday-March 19, showtimes vary: Argenta Community Theater's production of Thornton Wilder's "Our Town," 405 Main St,, North Little Rock. $35

7 p.m. Thursday-Friday: "Fancifool!," Cranford Company Studio, 512 Main St., Little Rock. Actor-dancer-comedian Ananda Bena-Weber's one-person show embodies "a diverse assortment of comic and sympathetic characters to reveal the humorous side of life in New York City," according to a news release. $30

8 p.m. Friday: Las Cafeteras, Afro-Mexican band, The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. $30

7:30 p.m. Saturday: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave, Little Rock. $35

7:30 p.m. March 17: Guitarist Pierre Bensusan, The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, in partnership with Argenta Acoustic Music Series. $30

7:30 p.m. March 17: Jazz at The Rail Yard -- Khari Allen Lee (saxophone); Ted Ludwig (seven-string guitar); Peter Slavov (bass); Geoff Clapp (drums), The Rail Yard. $30

7:30 p.m. March 18: The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, Ron Robinson Theater. $35

8 p.m. March 18: Bonnie Montgomery, Argenta Plaza, 510 N. Main St., North Little Rock. Free

8 p.m. March 19: Collage Dance Collective, Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3300 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. $40

7 p.m. March 22: Acansa's Ten-Minute Play Showcase, Argenta Community Theater. Free

7:30 p.m. March 23: Ranky Tanky, Grammy Award-winning quintet, music derived from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands, Ron Robinson Theater. $35

7:30 p.m. March 24: The Reminders, soul-roots duo Big Samir and Aja Black, The Rail Yard. $30

7:30 p.m. March 25: 2022 Charlotte Gadberry Award Presentation, honoring Garbo & Archie Hearne, with saxophonist Louis Fouche, Ron Robinson Theater. $125. (Proceeds support Acansa's free Spring Break Arts Camps.)

Festival Gold Passes, $250, include all ticketed events. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required at all events. Seating could be limited. ATG USA is the presenting sponsor. Call (501) 663-2287 or visit ACANSA.org.