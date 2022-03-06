My Favorite Things: When she’s not on stage or screen, Katherine Forbes rests in her reading corner

We all have something -- or somewhere -- that fires up the serotonin just by holding it or seeing it: the woods where you grew up playing hide and seek, a cabinet full of your mother's old copper cookie cutters, the room in your house that makes you feel the most peaceful. In the feature "My Favorite Things," we invite Northwest Arkansans to share those special things or places that bring them joy.

You might know Katherine Forbes for her roles in "A Kid Like Jake" or "Waverly Gallery" on the Arkansas Public Theatre stage, in "Transatlantic" or "The Humans" at TheatreSquared or seen productions she's directed for the Village Players, Arkansas Playwrights Workshop or Arts Live. You might have laughed at a performance by the Phunbags comedy troupe, of which she is a member, or you might be an executive recruited by her as part of her day job.

However you've met her, you know Forbes lights up a stage or a room. But she admits her light dimmed a little when she moved to Northwest Arkansas from Southern California in 2007, leaving behind the theater and film community she called home. Still, "family, great new career and living in a beautiful place with four seasons really seemed right," she remembers. "Fast forward just a couple of years, and I found my Arkansas tribe. I started directing community theater here, which led to making new friendships. Eventually I met some folks building the film community in Northwest Arkansas and have been so fortunate to find more opportunities to be part of a thriving creative community. I realize now, if you have to walk away from that thing you are supposed to have, it will find you. I feel very, very blessed."

Forbes credits her single mom not only for working multiple jobs to put three kids through private school but also for inspiring her love for acting and performing. And she appreciates her husband of 43 years, Jay, and daughter Jessica for being her "biggest supporters."

"They don't share the desire to act and perform, but they tolerate mine," she says. "I'm sure they have been embarrassed a few times over the years but never shocked -- and I think proud most of the time."

Forbes says she doesn't have any theater projects on the horizon, but she starts shooting the film "The Book Club" in April.

"I recently wrapped three projects that should be released this year," she adds. "A feature film, 'Mind Cage,' and 'Saved By Grace,' a new series that will air on Pureflix. 'The Lucid Cure' is a film by a young local filmmaker, Brett Helms, [as] his student thesis film for UCA. I enjoy being part of the creative process at many levels.

"Every theater experience I've had just fills me with so much joy," she concludes. "Being onstage listening to an overture for a musical while waiting for the curtain to come up is probably the most powerful moment. In film, it's the first day on a set when you meet everyone for the first time and you know you are all so excited. Then [it's] the last day on a set when everyone is exhausted, but you know that those last takes had to be done. Then you hear, 'That's a wrap!'"

Now that she's wrapped her day job in executive recruiting, when she's not busy on stage or screen, Forbes says her favorite space in her home is her reading corner.

Why? I love the bright colors, I am surrounded by things I love, and it's set near the french doors to our patio. It's perfect natural light during the day.

I'm always looking to add: fresh flowers. I might have said the perfect little table to set my coffee on, but after months of looking, I just found it.

If I could change one thing about it I would add a foot stool.

The item in this space that I love the most is: A very old drop-leaf table that was left to us by my husband's parents.

The item in this space that I use the most is: my very cool green chair.

The item I can't do without is: a reading lamp for late night reading.

The comment I hear most often about this space is: That it's so bright and cheerful.

The object in this space I have the strongest emotional tie to is: There are photos on the drop-leaf that are very special, but the most joyful is the one of us celebrating our daughter's college graduation.

Send suggestions for "My Favorite Things" to Becca Martin-Brown, Features editor, at bmartin@nwadg.com.

Visitors comment on how colorful and cozy Forbes’ reading corner is. She says it’s her favorite spot in her house — especially after she found the perfect side table for her coffee! (Courtesy photo/Katherine Forbes)

