Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Harvey Weinstein has received a jailhouse rebuke after his latest brush with the law for possession of chocolatey contraband. A search of the imprisoned Oscar-winning producer uncovered a stash of Milk Duds after a meeting with his attorney in a jail medical facility in downtown Los Angeles, according to a report Thursday by Variety. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after the Manhattan trial where a half-dozen women took the stand against him, including "Sopranos" star and actress Annabella Sciorra. He was awaiting prosecution on similar charges in California when the candy was discovered during a Nov. 10 search after the meeting with his attorney. "This was an innocent misunderstanding," Weinstein said in a statement to the entertainment industry publication. "It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry." Weinstein, 69, remains behind bars in Los Angeles as he awaits trial on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault. According to the report, Weinstein initially told jailhouse guards that he brought the Milk Duds with him when extradited from New York last July. But officials noted he was searched after the transfer to Los Angeles with nothing found, leading them to believe his lawyers delivered the candy.

• Harvard University student Julia Riew wrote "Shimcheong: A Folktale" -- a full-length musical inspired by a Korean folktale with a Disney movie vibe -- as her senior thesis. She's been releasing snippets of it on TikTok since January and has quickly amassed a passionate following with the short videos that show her transforming into an animated Disney princess as she sings. Riew, a 22-year-old Korean American, has even sparked interest from Hollywood and theater producers, while supporters have taken to creating visuals and animations to help bring her story to life. "It honestly still feels like I'm dreaming," she said recently. "It's been heartwarming to see the reaction, especially among the Korean American community." Riew hopes the musical follows the same trajectory of others successfully workshopped and crowdsourced on TikTok in recent years. Her musical draws on the Korean folktale "The Blind Man's Daughter," about a young woman who tries to restore her blind father's sight but ends up in the faraway Dragon Kingdom. In Riew's version, the young Shimcheong spends years growing up in the magical realm before setting out on an epic journey home. Along the way, truths are revealed, obstacles are overcome. Spokespeople for Disney didn't respond to an email seeking comment this week. But even if the film studio doesn't come calling, Riew is optimistic Shimcheong will live on after she graduates and embarks on a career as a musical composer and lyricist.