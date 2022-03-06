National security figure quitting

WASHINGTON -- The spokeswoman for the National Security Council is leaving the White House after a year of handling communications during the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, efforts to curb the spread of new covid-19 variants and responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Emily Horne, a former career State Department official, will be replaced on March 25 by Adrienne Watson, a political communications specialist who worked for more than four years at the Democratic National Committee.

Watson joined the National Security Council last year as the administration was criticized for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"The thing about national security is a lot of it can be unpredictable, and Emily served at a time that was particularly challenging," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, confirming Horne's departure.

During Horne's tenure, the White House decided to declassify and disseminate U.S. intelligence about Russia's plans to invade Ukraine.

Starting in December, Horne and other U.S. officials put declassified materials such as satellite imagery of troop movements into the hands of reporters in order to bolster White House claims that Moscow was poised to invade.

Despite furious retorts by top Kremlin officials including Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Biden administration's claims were "hysterical" and wrong, Russia's invasion of Ukraine largely followed the timeline predicted by the White House.

The timing of Horne's departure was linked to her desire "to spend more time with my kindergartner, toddler, and my endlessly patient husband," she said in a statement.

Horne started working for President-elect Biden on his transition team, working with then-nominees Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, picks for secretary of state and secretary of defense.

Psaki has known Horne for years and said she had clued her into the esoteric ways of Foggy Bottom when she served as State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration.

She said Watson, whose career is steeped in politics, would help the White House explain complex foreign policy topics "in a way your mother-in-law would understand."