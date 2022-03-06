NLR headed back to title game





North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple was feeling pretty good toward the end of Saturday afternoon's game against Springdale Har-Ber. So much so that he found himself stomping the Gryphon Arena court during the final seconds all while sitting squarely on his team's bench.

He didn't need to stand, though, because in their biggest game of the season, his Lady Charging Wildcats stood tall.

Destine Duckworth supplied plenty of offense early while Amauri Williams and Jasirae Vick took over late to lead North Little Rock to a 64-51 victory in the semifinals of the Class 6A girls state tournament at Little Rock Southwest.





"Man I feel good, I feel really good," said a smiling Fimple, whose taking the Lady Charging Wildcats back to a state final for the first time since 2018. "It's been a long time since we've been to Hot Springs. All these kids played as freshmen and sophomores, and they took some lumps because our schedule is never easy.

"I remember telling them then to just stay the course. We had some kids transfer and move on to play somewhere else, but these kids stayed the course, believed in what they were doing, and it's paid off."

Duckworth scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half while Vick and Duckworth combined for 21 points after halftime for North Little Rock (26-4), which repeatedly attacked the interior to put Har-Ber (22-5) in a bind.

Both teams were slowed in the first quarter after some of their key contributors were laced with foul problems. Har-Ber forward Pacious McDaniel, who had 24 points in the Lady Wildcats' tournament opener Thursday, picked up two fouls within the first few minutes.

Also, Williams, who 12 points and 10 rebounds in North Little Rock's 31-point victory over Cabot in the second round, missed the majority of the first half after being assessed a pair of fouls quickly. But Duckworth's production helped ease things for the Lady Charging Wildcats and helped stake them to a 28-16 halftime lead. Fimple also got reliable minutes out of Madison Hatley.

"She's one of these sweet kids that's got all kinds of ability," Fimple said of Hatley, who had three points but grabbed seven rebounds. "She went through the conference season where she may have played in just seven games. But we've been force-feeding her some as of late, and that's gotten her confidence up. She saved us by doing a little bit of everything in that first half, especially hitting the glass.

"Of course, when you're getting your head handed to you by Amauri everyday in practice, it's gonna make things easier for her."

Williams didn't make things easy on the Lady Wildcats when she returned in the third. She scored 6 points and grabbed 7 rebounds over the first 6 minutes of the quarter to help North Little Rock maintain a double-digit margin. But Har-Ber never quit.

McDaniel sparked a Lady Wildcats' flurry and had them within 45-37 with 6:27 to go in the game before Vick drained a big three-pointer on the following trip to extend North Little Rock's lead. She added another three-pointer two possessions later.

The Lady Charging Wildcats hit 10 of 18 free throws over the final three minutes to stay out front.

"When you get to this point, not much change is gonna happen," Fimple explained. "You are what you are, and that's what I kept telling the kids. We're a defensive team, and that helps when we're not able to score at times. That's what we hang our hats on.

"And in this one, we had to buckle down at times, and that created some opportunities for us on the other end. But I really wanted this one, and we were able to get it done."

Vick finished with 14 points and Williams ended with 12 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats. Caylan Koons had 21 points and McDaniel netted 17 of her 19 points over the last two quarters.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 40, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 27

Erianna Gooden was pivotal in the fourth quarter for Northside (24-6), which closed the game on a 9-0 run.

Gooden, a freshman, finished with 16 points for the two-time, defending state champions. She knocked down all eight of her free-throw attempts in the last 1:48 to send Northside to next week's state final against North Little Rock. Khassidy Warr added 11 points for the Lady Bears, who held a 15-6 lead at halftime.

Lillian Jackson and Jordan Marshall both had eight points for Central (20-10). The Lady Tigers were coming off a 66-60 upset victory over No. 1 Conway on Friday but struggled at the outset against Northside by hitting just 3 of 24 (12.5%) in the first half. The Lady Tigers did get within 31-27 with 2:08 left in the game after a Jackson free throw, but Gooden responded with a pair of foul shots to start the Lady Bears' ending push.









