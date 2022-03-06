North Korea conducts its ninth missile test of ’22

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors' militaries, extending Pyongyang's streak of weapons tests this year amid a freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile fired from an area near the North Korean capital flew about 168 miles eastward at a maximum altitude of 348 miles before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. It said U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials were closely analyzing the launch.

The launch was North Korea's ninth round of weapons tests in 2022.

The flight details roughly matched an earlier assessment by the Japanese military and were similar to North Korea's previous launch last month that was also conducted from the Sunan area near Pyongyang.

North Korean state media said last month's launch was designed to test a camera system it plans to install on a spy satellite that is under development.





"The missile was fired just as the international community is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while also in the middle of the Beijing Paralympics," said Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

The U.S. Indo Pacific Command said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or that of its allies. It called on North Korea to refrain from further destabilizing acts and said it was closely consulting with South Korea and Japan as well as other regional allies and partners over the launch.

Officials in Seoul convened an emergency National Security Council meeting and called on the North to refrain from actions that further raise tensions in the face of an international crisis created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and at a time when South Korea is holding a presidential election.

They also vowed stronger cooperation with the United States to deal with the North Korean threat and more closely monitor its nuclear and missile facilities as well as a nuclear testing ground that had been active until 2017, Seoul's presidential office said.

The launch came ahead of a South Korean presidential election on Wednesday. Two major candidates have clashed over whether South Korea should continue to pursue engagement with the belligerent North or take a harder line to check its nuclear threat.

Lee Jae-myung, the candidate for the ruling center-left party, criticized the launch but reiterated his commitment to dialogue. In a statement, he promised he wouldn't "tolerate actions that raise tensions," without specifying how he would respond.

"The [Kim Jong Un] regime may be unhappy with Washington coordinating global efforts against Russian aggression in Ukraine and disappointed with Seoul's inward focus ahead of the South Korean presidential election," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.

"But North Korea does not simply test missiles for international attention. Pyongyang's current priorities are military modernization and domestic politics," Easley added.

The Biden administration has offered open-ended talks with Pyongyang but shown no willingness to offer economic benefits unless the North takes real steps to cut down its nuclear weapons and missile program.

People watch a TV reporting North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 5, 2022. North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors' militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. (AP Photo /Ahn Young-joon)

