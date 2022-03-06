Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jose Cazares, 20, of 41 Genevea St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with robbery. Cazares was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jacob Leftwich, 29, of 431 Greer St. in Pea Ridge was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Leftwich was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Vincent Melchor, 31, of 13119 Willow Oak Lane in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Melchor was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Cave Springs

• Hannah Scott, 32, of 3334 Cougar Lane in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Scott was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Jason Garrett, 45, of 20322 Long Farm Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garrett was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Dannielle Skelton, 39, of 12644 Green Road in West Fork, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Skelton was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Brandon Venable, 25, of 20867 Gem Road in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with terroristic act. Venable was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.