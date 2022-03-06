MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Mitchell improves to 15-0

Featherweight Bryce Mitchell of Sherwood secured an unanimous decision over Brazilian Edson Barboza of UFC 272 action Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mitchell connected on 92% of his strikes (125 of 136) while winning by decision after the scheduled three-round fight. The 27-year-old Mitchell improved to 15-0 as a professional while Barboza, 36, fell to 22-11-0. Mitchell kept Barboza on his back for nearly all of the fight, scoring a knockdown in the first round with a straight left hand. In Round 2, he got his takedown just 20 seconds in. He needed a full minute to get Barboza to the canvas in the final round, but once there, Mitchell delivered a beatdown all the way to the end. All three judges saw the fight for Mitchell by scores of 30-25, 30-26 and 30-27. Barboza has lost two in a row and five of his last seven.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gibbs races to Xfinity win

Ty Gibbs recovered from a nasty first-stage spat and a failed attempt at retaliation to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gibbs took the lead for the first time Saturday on a restart with six laps remaining in another sloppy showing for NASCAR's second-tier series. Gibbs got a push ahead of Las Vegas native Noah Gragson and then pulled away in clean air. His Toyota had a comfortable lead when the 12th caution froze the field and gave Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, his first win of the year. Gibbs climbed from his car and immediately issued an apology to Ryan Sieg, who had feuded with Gibbs throughout the first stage. Gibbs had made contact with Sieg to trigger the feud that only ended when Sieg wrecked himself trying to retaliate against Gibbs. Sieg acknowledged that Gibbs is driving the best car in NASCAR's second-tier series, and said the 19-year-old needed to be taught a lesson. But when Sieg attempted to run Gibbs up the track when the race resumed, he lost control of his own car and destroyed it in his own crash.

GOLF

Two tied at Bay Hill

Billy Horschel got a rare break at Bay Hill on a day that punished so many others, leading to a birdie on the 18th hole Saturday for a 1-under 71 that gave him a share of the lead with Talor Gooch in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. Horschel was buried in deep rough behind the 18th green and facing a fast chip down the hill. His foot was on a sprinkler head and he received a free drop. From the collar, he was able to use putter and his 30-foot putt trickled into the cup. It was a happy moment, and those were hard to find in a third round where Viktor Hovland lost a four-shot lead at the turn, Matt Jones heaved his putter into the water and Rory McIlroy lost momentum with a tee shot out-of-bounds. Scottie Scheffler managed to make a charge. After missing three consecutive par putts from 6 feet or closer to cap off his front nine, Scheffler made three birdies and a 20-foot eagle for a 31 on the back for a 68, matching the low score of the day. He started the day eight shots behind. He ended it two shots out of the lead. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 2-over 218 for the tournament.

Els solid on windy day

Ernie Els rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 17th with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th to take the lead in the Hoag Classic on a cool, windy Saturday at Newport Beach (Calif.) Country Club. The defending champion in the event that was canceled last year, Els shot a 3-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow two-time U.S. Open champions Lee Jantzen and Retief Goosen and first-round leader Cameron Beckman. The 52-year-old Els played the front nine in even par with a birdie and a bogey, then birdied the par-4 12th, par-3 13th and par-4 15th. He had an 8-under 134 total. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 72 for the second day in a row and is at 2-over 144. Glen Day (Little Rock) and John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) both hold scores of 5-over 147.

Chun in front in Singapore

In Gee Chun shot a 6-under 66 Saturday to lead a trio of South Korean golfers at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women's World Championship. Chun had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 on the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course. She had a one-stroke lead over Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko, who shot 69. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 71 on Saturday and stands at 5-under 211 for the tournament. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at even-par 216 after Saturday's round of 71.

Brehm leads in Puerto Rico

Fighting to keep PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm shot a 4-under 68 in rainy conditions Saturday to open a three-stroke lead in the Puerto Rico Open. Brehm is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He had a 15-under 201 total at Grand Reserve. The 35-year-old Brehm is winless on the PGA Tour. He's ranked 773rd in the world. Michael Kim was second after a 70. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Saturday and is at 5-under 211. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 71 on Saturday and is at 2-under 214.

HORSE RACING

Simplification earns key win

Simplification pulled away in the stretch to win the Grade 2, $400,000 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park on Saturday and likely earned a chance to race in the Kentucky Derby. The 5-2 favorite, trained by Antonio Sano and ridden by Jose Ortiz, made a move on the outside and simply outran In Due Time and 88-1 shot O Captain to the finish. He finished the mile and a sixteenth in 1:44.04. Simplification returned $7, $4.20 and $3.60 for the win. He picked up 50 points in the Kentucky Derby qualifying standings, and now having 54 overall means he's virtually a lock to have secured a spot in the first race of the Triple Crown season.