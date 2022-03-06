100 years ago

March 6, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- R. T. Barnett and A. F. Short, Cotton Belt brakeman of Pine Bluff, and D. L. Sawyer, formerly ticket agent for the Cotton Belt at Ogamaw, were arrested here today on a charge of receiving stolen property in connection with the theft of a large amount of cigarettes and tobacco from the Cotton Belt recently. The men were arrested in Ouchita county on the same charge, but the officers say they have evidence that the cigarettes were brought here and delivered.

50 years ago

March 6, 1972

• Richard Doyle, 24, of Washington, a representative of the Transportation Department, was in Little Rock Monday working with Metroplan and city officials on the final version of a grant application to the DOT. The Transit Policy Board of Metroplan has asked for a $2 million grant to pay two thirds of the cost of acquiring, operating, and developing Twin City Transit, Inc... Doyle said he spent the day examining equipment, looking at the proposed new site for the bus maintenance facility and offices on Broadway in North Little Rock.

25 years ago

March 6, 1997

• U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson is hearing a plethora of pleas this week from people accused of running a loosely organized crack-cocaine distribution ring in Little Rock and North Little Rock. Thirty-three people were arrested and charged as a result of November's "Operation Old Folks," the culmination of a two-year investigation that authorities said would put a dent in the street sales of crack cocaine in Central Arkansas... Assistant U.S. Attorney Pat Harris said that some of the defendants are choosing to plead to a count of conspiracy to possess cocaine with an agreement for a lesser penalty than recommended by the sentencing guidelines. Conspiracy to possess carries a statutory penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $4 million... During "Operation Old Folks," the Metrock Task Force confiscated 4.4 pounds of crack cocaine, 25 pounds of marijuana, $111,379 in cash, 11 weapons, including some reported stolen, and 11 vehicles.

10 years ago

March 6, 2012

• Attorney General Dustin McDaniel wants Arkansans to know he's ready to help them resolve problems with fraud, scams or other problems. McDaniel announced the creation of a consumer education website, GotYour-BackArkansas.org, at a news conference Monday. "We're going to go to the consumers of this state instead of waiting for them to come to us," he said. Senior Assistant Attorney General Sarah Tacker, who led the effort to create the site, said it tries to address the most common consumer problems. The site has advice on how to deal with nine types of consumer issues and a form people can use to file complaints... McDaniel said the initial cost for the site, and for making and airing the television and radio ads to promote it from March until May, were paid for using $350,000 from a 2010 state settlement with Eli Lilly and Co.