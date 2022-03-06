Patents awarded to Arkansans

March 1, 2022

Patent 11,259,704 B2. Device and Method for In Vivo Flow Cytometry Using the Detection of Photoacoustic Waves. Issued to Vladimir Pavlovich Zharov of Little Rock. Assigned to Bioventures LLC of Little Rock.

Patent 11,259,705 B2. Device and Method for In Vivo Photoacoustic Diagnosis and Photothermal Purging of Infected Blood. Issued to Mark S. Smeltzer, Vladimir Zharov and Ekaterina Galanzha, all of Little Rock. Assigned to BioVentures LLC of Little Rock.

Patent 11,261,598 B2. Lifting an Assembled Wall Module into Position for Attachment to a Building Structure. Issued to Robert Hale of Alexander and David Reed of Hensley. Assigned to RBD Holdings LLC of Alexander.

Patent 11,261,995 B2. Multiple Valve Control Assembly. Issued to Trent Andersen and Kurt Kutz, both of Fayetteville. Assigned to Cairn5 LLC of Fayetteville.

Patent D944,967 S. Handle Mounted Fan Support Having a Circular Base. Issued to Timothy Scott Crowell of Rogers and Stephen Casey Harbison of Little Rock. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent PP33,973 P3. Peach Tree Named 'A-858P'. Latin Name: Prunus persica, Varietal Denomination: A-858P. Issued to John R. Clark of Fayetteville. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.