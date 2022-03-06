Protest convoy makes its way to Maryland; next steps unclear

HAGERSTOWN, Md. -- Truckers and their supporters are now the closest they have been to the nation's capital, where they want to hold lawmakers "accountable" for the government's pandemic responses. But it's not clear what they will do next to accomplish their goals, with authorities across the region warning of potential disruptions on highways but unable to offer specifics.

People gathered in Hagerstown described frustrations with workplace vaccine mandates and restrictions designed to limit the spread of covid, though those rules have now been lifted in many places. The speedway crowds chanted slogans against President Joe Biden and displayed support for former president Donald Trump.





On Friday night, Brian Brase, a convoy organizer, looked out at the crowd and told attendees to celebrate the distance they had traveled. But they would have to wait longer to learn their final destination and what to do when they get there.

"Well, we're going to do something," he said, laughing. "What this is is yet to be determined. Please be patient."

Organizers of the self-titled "People's Convoy" have emphasized they will not be going into Washington, D.C., and they previously said they would aim for the Beltway area on Saturday. But Brase announced Friday morning to supporters in Lore City, Ohio, that those plans had changed. They were staying in Hagerstown on Saturday before probably targeting another location "only 2 miles from the Beltway," he said, without offering specifics.

Asked about the group's plans, People's Convoy organizer Mike Landis said: "We're going to keep annoying D.C. ... Just make them wonder a little bit." He continued: "Look, we're truck drivers; we're very spontaneous."

The possibility of caravans of truckers heading to the Beltway has prompted security concerns, drawing in police agencies from Washington, Maryland and Virginia to monitor the group. Supporters have been joining and leaving throughout the trip, making it difficult to estimate the size of the convoy.

Officials across the region advised drivers to be prepared for potentially severe traffic through the weekend. "It's a very fluid situation," Ellen Kamilakis, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said Saturday.

The protesters were inspired by the self-styled "Freedom Convoy" that occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks.

Brase said the group wants an end to the national emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus, first issued by Trump in March 2020 and later extended by Biden, and for Congress to hold hearings investigating the government's response to the pandemic.

During the journey, supporters have stood on chilly highway overpasses to wave American flags. They've cheered at rallies and followed the journey on social media. And donations have poured in. By Monday, the group claimed to have collected more than $1.5 million.

One convoy participant said Friday during a livestream that "select trucks will be going to the White House," but he emphasized that the group as a whole would not be going into the city.

"I don't want people thinking we are invading D.C.," he said on the livestream. "This is not the convoy going into D.C. commons. This is a few select drivers."

There were no trucker-related convoy permit applications for the coming days, National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said Friday. Large trucks are prohibited from many roads in Washington.

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Hermann of The Washington Post.