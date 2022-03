Pulaski County candidate filings

Here is a list of people who have submitted candidate forms seeking to be on the 2022 Preferential Primary Election ballot for Pulaski County government or for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board by Tuesday’s deadline. The Preferential Primary Election and the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board election will be held May 24. Early voting begins May 9. An asterisk means the candidate is an incumbent.

Pulaski County

County Judge

Barry Hyde, Democrat*

County Assessor

Janet Troutman Ward, Democrat*

Circuit/County Clerk

Terri Hollingsworth, Democrat*

County Treasurer

Debra Buckner, Democrat*

County Sheriff

Calvin Grogan, Republican

Eric S. Higgins, Democrat*

Paul D. “Blue” Keller, Republican

Pulaski County

Quorum Court

District 1

Drew Alan Baker, Republican

Deborah Crow, Republican

Rebekah L. Davis, Republican

Sandy Furrer, Democrat

District 2

Summer Campbell, Democrat

Natalie Capps, Democrat

Katherine Dudley, Republican

Becky McHughes, Republican

District 3

Lorri Justice, Republican

Kathy Lewison, Democrat*

Reed Martin, Republican

District 4

Julie Blackwood, Democrat*

District 5

Lillie Ingram McMullen, Democrat*

District 6

Donna Massey, Democrat*

District 7

Anna Morshedi, Democrat

Dianne Curry, Democrat

District 8

Curtis A. Keith, Democrat*

District 9

Judy Green, Democrat*

District 10

Kristina “KG” Gulley, Democrat*

Barry Jefferson, Democrat

District 11

Aaron Robinson, Republican*

District 12

J. Luke McCoy, Republican*

District 13

Phil Stowers, Republican*

District 14

Paul Elliott, Republican

District 15

Staci Medlock, Democrat*

Mark Clinton, Republican

County Constable

Big Rock

Mike Graves, Democrat*

Walter Harrison Stoermer, Republican

Hill Township

Wayne Ball, Republican

Buster Lackey, Republican

Chris Powell, Republican

Thomas D. Scruggs, Republican

Robert Wells, Democrat

Jacksonville/North Pulaski

School Board

Position 1 At-Large

Daniel Gray*

Zone 2

Ava Coleman*

Zone 5

Dena J. Toney*

The information in this list comes from the Pulaski County circuit/county clerk’s office. It is not yet a certified list, according to the circuit/county clerk’s office. Additional information on elections in Pulaski County is available at https://www.pulaskiclerk.com/elections/.