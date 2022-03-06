Range of success still climbs for UCA, Boone

When Anthony Boone went from being the University of Central Arkansas men's basketball associate head coach to interim head coach on Dec. 16, 2019, the program saw an instant shift.

Under previous head coach Mike Pennell, the Bears were 1-9 in the 2019-20 season. But UCA finished the season 10-21, going 9-12 under Boone, with the coach's success playing a large factor in his hiring as head coach in March 2020.

"What I saw in his interim time was that the student-athletes responded to him," UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said. "You could just see it. It was this change in maybe attitude, work ethic. They played really hard."

Nearly two years removed from Boone's hiring, the program finished below .500 for the fourth year in a row, as UCA wrapped up its season Thursday with a 79-69 loss at Jacksonville in the second round of the ASUN Tournament.

Despite the Bears' 11-20 record, Teague, Boone and players said they saw the season as a turning point for what's to come.

"I feel good about how we ended up doing in conference," Boone said before UCA's 74-73 win against Stetson on Tuesday. "Everything was new to us. Everywhere we went, every team we played against. Even our own team, we had so many new guys, it was hard to see how it would come together.

"But looking from the beginning of the conference [play], looking throughout the season, I can see our team grew pretty good. But even looking from the beginning of conference play to the end, we did a lot of growing, and I feel that we still have lots of room for improvement."

The Bears' two biggest standouts this year were ASUN Freshman of the Year Camren Hunter and DePaul transfer Darious Hall.

The duo averaged 14.1 and 13.0 points per game respectively, but they were joined by a supporting cast that ranged from underclassmen Collin Cooper and Ibbe Klintman, and veterans Eddy Kayouloud and Jared Chatham.

Three Bears recorded at least one 30-point game this season, five recorded at least one 20-point game and 11 scored in double figures at least once.

Chatham, a sixth-year senior, said he's seen a shift in the program's culture under Boone that took flight this season, especially with the additions of Hunter and Hall.

"[The coaches] let us be us," Chatham said. "We had our own swag this year ... and it showed. We never had coaches that just let us rock out and be us, especially off the floor and on the floor.

"I feel like, going forward, that will play a huge role, especially for players that want to come in and play for UCA, because they will have that trust factor with the coaching staff and coach Boone."

Chatham, Boone and Teague all noted a more lively atmosphere at the Farris Center this season. UCA home games averaged 1,303 fans per game this season, going up nearly 1,000 fans from a season ago, when the Bears averaged 337 fans per game.

"They played a huge role for us this year," Chatham said of fan attendance. "Coming into UCA, we [used to] hope for fans to come and fill up that side of the stands. But this year, to see it actually happen was probably the greatest thing ever."

For next season, Teague said the program is planning to alter its nonconference schedule for more success, "if success is wins and losses." That's expected to include, he said, the addition of a multi-team event at the Farris Center.

Two more local players will join UCA's rotation next year, as Maumelle guard Carl Daughtery and Little Rock Parkview forward Cam Wallace have both signed with the program. Their additions will mean at least six Arkansas natives will be on UCA's 2022-23 roster.

"The future looks bright," Teague said. "I'm excited about it, and I'm happy for Anthony Boone."