Readers find time for a rhyme





Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington opened the first 9:30 a.m. section of Wednesday's Read Across America program with "The Cat in the Hat," but when she reached a rhyming word, like cat or hat, the children yelled it out loud with her.

"But our fish said, 'no! no! Make that cat go away! Tell that cat in the hat you do not want to play," Washington said.

"She was a phenomenal reader and was able to capture the kids' attention," said Portia Jones, the city's Parks and Recreation special projects coordinator.

The readings were held at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library's second-floor children's section, with about 400 kids from around the city attending the daylong event.

The visiting educational institutions included classes from James Matthews and Broadmoor elementary schools, Pine Bluff Lighthouse Charter School, Awesome Lil Wonders Learning Center and A Small World Child Care Center.

Jones said many of the kids who entered the library wore hats and shirts with words like "cat, hat and rat" printed on them.

"It was really cool to see," Jones said about the recognition of Dr. Seuss.

"They already knew the words and were engaged in the program, and hopefully this program will get children engaged in reading," she said.

Read Across America was held in conjunction with other organizations across the country, and the National Education Association program is designed to get kids reading and improving education opportunities for all children.

The local organizers featured Dr. Seuss' books because it was his 118th birthday.

"Even now, his legacy lives on," Jones said.

MORE THAN A BOOK

Seuss' books like "The Cat in the Hat" and "Green Eggs and Ham,"set the tone for the rest of the day as kids followed the story time with a game of Simon Says on the first floor.

Jones watched as one volunteer led a group during the movement portion.

"The volunteer would say, 'Simon says, throw your arms in the air, and said, 'Wave them like you just don't care,'" Jones said.

When the volunteer reminded them that she didn't say, "'Simon says,' the kids would say ahh. It was so fun to watch," Jones said.

The entire library was filled with laughter and this included kids and volunteers, Jones said.

"Dr. Seuss brings out the kid in all of us, no matter our age...Dr. Seuss is universal," Jones said.

For many, it was a first time at the library, and Jones said, many promised to "come back."

IT TAKES VOLUNTEERS

Jones, along with Michelle Washington and Michelle Pickett, both library program specialists, and Tiffany Copeland, a grant writer for the city, organized the event.

"There were so many hands involved in making this a success," Jones said.

Dozens of volunteers from various organizations and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students and sorority members were there, helping with the various activities.

Four groups stepped forward, providing and serving lunch to all the kids and volunteers, and these were First Ward Living Grace Pantry, Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP, Super 1 Foods store on East Harding Avenue and Helping Hands for the community.

"They did a great job," Jones said.

The event was so successful they plan a 2023 repeat.

"We hope to include more kids next year," Jones said.





Michelle Washington (from left) and Tiffany Copeland, program specialists at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System; Melissa Pickett, Pine Bluff grant writer; and Portia Jones, the city’s Parks and Recreation special projects coordinator, organized Wednesday’s Read Across America event. (Special to The Commercial)





