Recordings raise questions for Mexico’s AG

MEXICO CITY -- A newly released series of recordings appears to reveal Mexico's attorney general cursing about a Supreme Court justice who won't agree with his demand to keep one of his in-laws locked up in prison.

In the audio posted by newspapers Friday, a voice identified as that of Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero is also heard calling his niece by a curse word and asking an assistant how they can use appeals to avoid her being released.

The recordings suggest Gertz Manero got an advance copy of a proposed but not yet approved Supreme Court opinion that recommended freeing his niece and also that he engaged in a personal vendetta to punish his brother's wife and her family, whom he blamed for letting his brother die.

The person in the recordings, alleged to be the country's top prosecutor, asks an assistant how the appeals process works.

Gertz Manero's office did not comment on whether the recordings were genuine, but it did tell local media outlets that it was investigating the leak of the recordings.

The prosecutor blames his in-laws for the death of his brother, Federico Gertz Manero, in 2015, apparently of natural causes at the age of 82. Alejandro Gertz Manero alleges that the family -- his brother's common-law wife, 95, and her children -- did not give him adequate medical care.

The older woman is not in prison, but her daughter, Alejandra Cuevas, 69, has been in prison for more than a year, awaiting trial on charges of "homicide by omission."

Asked about the recordings, Cuevas' son, Alonso Castillo, said they showed systematic violations by Gertz Manero's office.

"There are no end of crimes here," Castillo said of the recordings. "One of the most serious is that the court appears to have sent the opinion to the attorney general's office. That is a crime because they are confidential" documents.

"There is influence peddling, abuse of power," Castillo said. "In other words, the implications of these recordings are tremendous."

Most attorneys general anywhere in the world would have been required to recuse themselves from a case in which they had personal connections. Gertz Manero has said that his office managed the case like any other.

The in-laws have spent years appealing the case, and it eventually made its way to the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to publicly discuss it on March 14.

The recordings suggest Gertz Manero or his staff had discussed the ruling with members of the Supreme Court.

So far, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has supported Gertz Manero. But critics say the attorney general's actions belie the president's key promise to root out governmental corruption.