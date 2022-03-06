Reserves deliver key roles

The University of Arkansas made a huge comeback before falling 78-74 to Tennessee on Saturday, and the Razorbacks couldn't have done it without major bench contributions from Chris Lykes and Kamani Johnson.

With starting guard Au'Diese Toney sidelined by a sprained ankle and the Razorbacks in foul trouble, Coach Eric Musselman called on the reserves much more than in recent games.

Lykes contributed 15 points in 25 minutes, including 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range and 4-of-7 shooting overall. The 5-7 guard also went 4 for 4 from the free throw line and contributed 3 assists before fouling out late in the game.

Lykes had not played 25 minutes since his 21-point game against Elon on Dec. 21, and his 15 points was also his high mark since that game. Lykes had only scored in double figures once in SEC play, with 10 points in the Razorbacks' home win against Mississippi State.

Johnson chipped in 6 points in 24 minutes, including 4 of 8 free throws, which was also his highest-scoring game since putting in 7 points in Arkansas' 63-55 home win over Mississippi State on Feb. 5.

Johnson's biggest contribution was on the boards, as he had a game-high eight rebounds, five on the offensive end.

Arkansas also got a combined five points from reserve guards Jaxon Robinson (1 of 2 three-point shooting) and Khalen Robinson (1 of 2 field goals). Khalen Robinson had not played since a 58-58 win over Tennessee on Feb. 19, and had not scored since a 99-73 win at Georgia on Feb. 2. Jaxson Robinson had not played since a 76-57 win at Missouri on Feb. 15 and had not scored since a 75-74 home loss to Vanderbilt on Jan. 4.

Muss 'T'

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman stayed in referee Bart Lenox's ear with Tennessee in possession until Lenox had heard enough and signaled a technical foul with 6:48 left in the first half.

Musselman was standing behind Lenox jawing when the official made the "T" sign with the Volunteers leading 35-18. Zakai Zeigler made 1 of 2 free throws for the technical, Musselman's fourth of the season.

No double, charges

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, saddled with foul trouble much of the game, had his streak of seven consecutive double-doubles come to an end as he notched 9 points and 6 rebounds in 30 minutes.

Williams also drew no charging fouls against the Volunteers after taking four in the Razorbacks' 58-48 win against Tennessee on Feb. 19 to stoke the ire of Vols Coach Rick Barnes, who said he took issue with the block-charge officiating in that game.

Williams was assessed two first-half fouls, on the opening possession and at the 9:32 mark and went to the bench with no points and one rebound for the rest of the half.

"Jaylin Williams has never had so many block calls," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Had a lot of charges at our place."

Williams was whistled for his third foul early in the second half, but scored his first points moments later on a three-point shot from the top of the circle at the 17:59 mark to make it 52-32.

Barnes' milestone

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes won his 750th career game Saturday, improving to 750-394 (.656) in his 35th season overall and 146-80 (.646) in seven seasons with the Volunteers.

The native of Hickory N.C., had a 20-10 record at George Mason in 1987-88, a 108-76 record in six seasons at Providence, a 74-48 record in four years at Clemson, and a 402-180 record in 17 seasons at Texas before heading closer to home in Knoxville, Tenn.

"That means I'm old for one, and secondly that means I've had a lot of great players and great coaches with me," Barnes said on the Tennessee Radio Network.

Three reviews

The officiating crew of Joe Lindsay, Bart Lenox and Will Howard took an inordinate amount of time reviewing three possession calls in the final two minutes of the game.

"I'm just going to stick to talking about the Razorbacks," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said when asked if he thought the delays might have helped the Vols regroup. "I respect your questions, but I'm just going to talk about our team and leave it at that."

The last review, with less than a minute remaining on the Tennessee offensive end, took more than five minutes before the crew confirmed Arkansas' ball on a pass from Zakai Zeigler that went out of bounds, possibly off both the Razorbacks' Stanley Umude and Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi.

At the end of the lengthy review, the officials added 0.4 seconds to the clock, leaving the Razorbacks with 59.1 seconds and a 74-70 deficit.

Sellout city

The Volunteers packed 21,678 spectators into Thompson-Boling Arena for the team's third consecutive sellout.

That marked Tennessee's first string of three sellouts in a row at the riverfront arena since its debut season in 1987-88.

Coach Rick Barnes credited Vols fans for "checker-boarding the arena" for the consecutive home games against Kentucky, Auburn and Arkansas.

No Toney

Arkansas played without 6-6 guard Au'Diese Toney, the team's top perimeter defender, and the Vols took advantage.

Davonte Davis started in Toney's place and Santiago Vescovi hit two early three-pointers against him before he headed to the bench.

Toney rolled an ankle late in the Hogs' 77-76 win over LSU on Wednesday and was considered questionable by Coach Eric Musselman entering the game.

Missing throws

Arkansas entered as the top free-throw shooting team in the SEC at 75.2%, but the Hogs had their struggles against the Vols, particularly in the first half.

The Razorbacks finished 18 of 27 from the line for 66.7% shooting, but had to go 11 of 12 in the second half (91.7%) after making 7 of 15 (46.7%) in the opening half.

Arkansas missed its final five free throws in the first half, three in a row by Kamani Johnson, then two by JD Notae with 34 seconds remaining in the half.

Tennessee also shot 66.7% from the line, going 20 of 30, including some key misses down the stretch.

Bad breaks

Arkansas had two numerical-advantage fast breaks in the first half and cashed in on neither of them.

JD Notae and Stanley Umude were running a two-on-one break midway through the half. Notae's pass was a little hot for Umude at the free-throw line, and the ball deflected off Umude's hands and out of bounds.

In the second half, the Razorbacks had a three-on-one break on which a Tennessee defender got his hand in on Khalen Robinson as he rose up for a shot and knocked it off Robinson and out of bounds as the Vols took possession.

Half a hundred

Tennessee's 50-29 lead at halftime was easily the most points given up by Arkansas in a first half this season.

The previous high had been held by Georgia, which trailed the Razorbacks 53-47 at halftime at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., in a game won 99-73 by Arkansas on Feb. 2.

Only three teams had previously scored 40 points in the first half on Arkansas, with Hofstra (40) and South Carolina (40) joining Georgia.

Sizzling start

Tennessee came out with blazing shooting, unlike the previous meeting between the teams, and led 13-5 at the first media timeout.

The Vols scored on their first three possessions and on five of their first six possessions.

Uros Plavsic made two free throws, Santiago Vescovi hit a jumper and Josiah Jordan-James swished a three-point shot on the break to give the Vols a 7-3 lead after three offensive sequences.

Hardware in house

The World Series trophy won by the Atlanta Braves last fall was on tour in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. In addition to the trophy, with which fans in Braves Country could take pictures, the Braves sent team mascot "Blooper" to hang out with the Vols' mascots.