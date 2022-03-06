River Valley marriages

Sebastian County
Feb. 22
Richard Lee Clark, 42, and Latasha Marie Lyons, 42, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Alex Taylor McElhannon, 32, and Hannah N. Milligan, 26, both of Greenwood
Zachary John Rutherford, 32, and Laykan Alexis Smith, 24, both of Fort Smith
Elton Ray Benton, 46, and Sondra Kaye Morehead, 37, both of Greenwood
Jarad Wayne Branham, 41, and Amber Nicole Skinner, 37, both of Fort Smith
Matthew Simpson, 22, and Rebecca Marie Ault, 23, both of Greenwood
Neal Tu, 33, and Linh Hoai Duong, 33, both of Fort Smith
Evan Lamar Kearney, 52, and Kristen Brooke Beavers, 51, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Steven Taylor Mask, 33, and Jessica Marie Jachera, 24, both of Barling
Antonio Premal Sloan, 30, and Sierra Deliska McAllian, 34, both of Fort Smith
Korey Ray Skinner, 44, and Laci Brianne Knight, 41, both of Poteau, Okla.
Anthony Dewayne Johnson, 46, and Sara Lynn Mizell, 39, both of Fort Smith
Jack Daniel Justice, 31, and Allison Renee Mendenhall, 32, both of Fort Smith
Marcus Abel Cantu Jr., 31, and Stacey Leanne Hughes, 28, both of Fort Smith
Perla Paola Via, 36, and Torie Rae Cantrell, 34, both of Hackett
Emmanuel Meza-Vega, 23, and Lucero Cassandra Rivas, 24, both of Fort Smith
Austin Tyler Smith, 27, and Andrea Renea Hedgpath, 28, both of Fort Smith
Feb. 25
Joshua Adam King, 33, Krebs, Okla., and Kensy Paje Boatright, 30, Wilburton, Okla.
Ricky Leon Dority, 32, and Mandy Renee Bean, 32, both of Fort Smith
Erick Javier Araujo, 25, and Kenia Mariela Ayala, 23, both of Fort Smith
Nathanial Lane Dickinson, 25, Fort Smith, and Michelle Lynn Hamrick, 23, Wesley
Logan Michael Warren, 19, and Marcelina De'shae De Leon, 18, both of Mountainburg
Gonzalez Yoni A, 44, and Lorena Aldana Aparicio, 46, both of Fort Smith
Feb. 28
Abdel Rahman Aly Moawed Elsayed, 26, Elk Grove, Calif., and Farah Ihmeidan, 26, Fort Smith
Gregorio Herrera Zepeda, 31, and Kelly Ann Anaya, 24, both of Fort Smith