River Valley waterpark 2021 revenue beats expenses





FORT SMITH -- A waterpark Sebastian County and Fort Smith jointly own managed to surpass its pre-covid 19 profit margins last year.

County Judge David Hudson told the county Quorum Court at its Feb. 22 meeting Parrot Island Waterpark saw a net gain of $285,070 in 2021. This was the result of the park taking in more than $1.8 million in revenue against more than $1.5 million in expenses. Parrot Island ended 2021 with a balance of $429,253.

Hudson said Thursday the park's revenue has exceeded expenses every year since it opened at 7300 Zero St. in 2015. The only exception was 2020 with the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, although the park remained open that year.

Hudson believes the park's success has been greatly facilitated by the Dallas-based company American Resort Management doing an "outstanding job" in operating and marketing the facility for the city and county.

"The Parrot Island facility was planned and operated to, as much as possible, support itself," Hudson said.

City Administrator Carl Geffken wrote in a memo to city directors Nov. 17, 2020, the park took in slightly more than $1 million in total revenue against more than $1.3 million in expenses that year, leading to a $297,973 deficit. Prior to this, in 2019, it generated a net gain of $77,527 with more than $1.3 million in revenue against expenses of more than $1.2 million.

Although Geffken wrote the deficit was offset by American Resort Management receiving $133,431 from the Paycheck Protection Program, city directors and justices of the peace each approved spending $119,771 to cover what remained and fulfill a contractual requirement Parrot Island have $75,000 at the end of the season for off season working capital.

Geffken said Friday he believed the park's success last year was the result of its management, as well as the effort to regularly examine expenses and maximize revenue on the part of American Resort, Hudson and himself.

Richard Coleman, chief executive officer of American Resort, attributed the uptick in the park's profit from 2019 to 2021 to a two-phase expansion during that time. There was also a "modest" increase in admission prices within that time span, the first of its kind since the park opened.

"And we've had some very good wins with our sales and marketing efforts to bring in attendees from even further away than we ever have," Coleman said. "So Parrot Island coming out of covid had a tremendous year of brand awareness and with, again, the new products that we could advertise, it did exactly what it was supposed to do."

Hudson said a surf attraction called the FlowRider was added in 2019 while a new two-person tube slide, the O'Hana Highway, was implemented in 2021. Sebastian County and Fort Smith evenly split the costs of the new features.

Coleman said the park adhered to capacity restrictions stemming from covid-19 in 2020. It also had to contend with a nationwide trend at the time of many people staying closer to home.

"Last year, as the restrictions came off and as people were wanting and really wanting to get back to a normal life, not only Parrot Island, but around the country, entertainment venues and amusement venues had one of the best years ever because there was a pent-up demand to be at facilities like our's," Coleman said.

Drew Peterson, general manager of Parrot Island, said the park's attendance in 2021 ranged from 85,000 to 120,000 guests across 97 days of operation. Geffken's memo from 2020 states 59,248 people attended the park that year while 91,589 did so in 2019.

Geffken on Friday described Parrot Island as a "great jewel" for not just Fort Smith, Sebastian County and the River Valley, but beyond that. He said the park being safely open in 2020 allowed it to pull in people from as far away as Kansas and Texas.

Parrot Island will open May 14 for the 2022 season, according to the park's website. Coleman said American Resort is looking at adding more entertainment and other things at the park to keep families engaged this year, although the specifics aren't ready to be announced yet.

Parrot Island's budget for this year includes more than $2.1 million in projected revenue against expenses of more than $1.9 million, leaving an excess of $205,188, according to Hudson.

Bradley Martin, maintenance supervisor, power washes a pool on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith. The park, which Sebastian County and the city of Fort Smith jointly own, saw a net profit of $285,070 in 2021, according to County Judge David Hudson. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Park Features

Parrot Island’s attractions include five slides, the FlowRider surf attraction, a wave pool, a kiddie pool and play structure, an activity pool and a lazy river.

Source: Parrot Island website



