Senior leads Jonesboro in her own way

SHERIDAN -- Jonesboro's 6-3 senior center Destiny Thomas scores plenty of points, but she plays an vital role even she does not.

Thomas, a University of Memphis signee, contributed two free throws to the Lady Hurricane attack in the first half of Saturday's semifinal matchup with Little Rock Christian in the Class 5A state tournament.

More important was Thomas' stance under the Jonesboro basket, and her ability to eliminate Little Rock Christian's inside game.

"Her presence is there and you know it," Lady Warriors Coach Ronald Rogers said. "You know you've got to pay attention to her, and that opens things up for other girls."

It did Saturday night at Yellowjacket Arena.

Jonesboro (23-6) bolted to a 20-4 lead before Little Rock Christian could starting finding its range on three-point attempts, and the Lady Hurricane cruised to a 61-44 victory to advance to next week's state championship game against Greenwood.

Rogers and Jonesboro Coach Jodi Christenberry said Thomas changes the way the game is played.

Those pieces include North Texas signee Ereauna Hardaway, who scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half as the Lady Hurricane led 36-23.

Junior guard Bramyia Johnson also scored 15, 13 in the first half.

It wasn't until the second half that Thomas got involved offensively, scoring 11 of her 13 points, and Jonesboro outscored Little Rock Christian 14-0 midway through the third quarter to take a 50-26 lead.

Little Rock Christian made its points from outside, hitting 10 three-pointers, a staple for the Lady Warriors.

"They came out and punched us in the mouth early, and that was the difference in the game," Rogers said. "We never recovered from that. ... The team fought. But those girls, they were the better team."

Senior Ashton Elley hit five of Little Rock Christian's three-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points.

Christenberry said Thomas plays a big role for the Lady Hurricane, the defending 5A state champions.

"If Destiny's having a bad night on the offensive end, you try driving in and shoot against a 6-foot-3 kid," Christenberry said. "Defensively, she's always there. We can make mistakes on the perimeter, and she can clean up our mess. That's a big part of Destiny. She's a great ballplayer and she can really help us offensively, but defensively she's always there."

GREENWOOD 64, MARION 46

Greenwood (26-4) fell behind 6-2, but quickly rebounded to lead by 14 at halftime en route to advancing to next week's Class 5A championship game against Jonesboro.

Junior Madi Cartwright scored 14 of her 23 points in the first half, and sophomore Anna Trusty finished with 21 after missing her first six shots.

Greenwood outscored 22-4 during an eight-minute stretch, when Marion post player Alysse Holiman went to the bench with two early fouls.

The Lady Patriots (23-8) never got back into the game.

Greenwood led 30-16 at halftime and 41-23 after three quarters.

Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves said falling behind early is something the Lady Bulldogs have done all season.

"Even in our conference, we'd get down 6-2, 8-0, 9-0 the first few possessions," he said. "Then we start playing."

Cartwright, Trusty and Carley Sexton (16) accounted for 60 of Greenwood's 64 points.

Junior post Kiera Neal led Marion with 18 points.