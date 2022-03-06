Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M.P.M.

MinorMajorMinorMajor

Today7:401:308:101:55

Monday8:302:209:002:45

Tuesday9:203:109:453:30

Wed.10:104:0010:404:25

Thursday11:004:5011:305:15

Friday11:455:3506:00

Saturday12:156:2512:356:50

March 131:058:102:208:35

March 142:508:553:059:25

March 153:409:453:5510:05

March 164:2010:304:4010:50

March 175:0511:105:2011:35

March 185:5011:506:000

March 196:3012:156:5512:45

March 207:201:107:501:35

March 218:152:058:452:30

March 229:103:009:403:25

March 2310:104:0010:454:30

March 2411:155:0511:505:35

March 2506:1012:206:40

March 2612:557:051:157:35

March 271:508:002:108:30

March 282:458:553:059:20

March 293:359:403:5010:05

March 304:2010:254:3510:50

March 315:0511:055:1511:30

April 15:4511:506:000

April 26:2512:106:4512:35

April 37:101:007:401:25