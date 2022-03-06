South Arkansas Heritage Museum opens in May

MAGNOLIA -- The South Arkansas Heritage Museum will open in May, but the effort to bring a history museum to Magnolia has taken years.

Amy Staten McNeil decided in 2015 that Magnolia needed a museum to preserve local history and artifacts, she said.

Since then, she and many others have been making the South Arkansas Heritage Museum a reality. In 2016, area residents began donating money, historical documents and artifacts.

In 2019, The Longino House was donated to become the physical location for the museum. Since then, a lot of labor and love has been put into the historic building to restore it to look like it did when it was first built in the 1920s, McNeil said, including finding period furnishings.

The main goals of the museum are historical preservation, education, culture and tourism, McNeil said. She said she hopes that there can be many different educational programs to teach the history of Columbia County through both the artifacts and documents, and the stories of citizens.

The museum will not just host historical items and information from Columbia County, though. It will also work to preserve the history of surrounding areas that do not have their own museums.

The South Arkansas Heritage Museum is not the first museum in Magnolia.

Nettie Hicks Killgore, who wrote "History of Columbia County Arkansas," also created a short-lived museum at Southern Arkansas University called the South Arkansas Museum.