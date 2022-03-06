Springdale official set to retire

SPRINGDALE -- Wyman Morgan, Springdale's director of administration and finance, has announced his retirement, effective March 31.

Morgan has served the city for 21 years, logging 46 total years in municipal government.

Colby Fulfer, Springdale chief of staff, has been working alongside Morgan since 2020, learning the administrative duties.

Laura Favorite, the city's finance director, and Cody Loertz, the grants and bonds accountant, have for many years done a great job with the city's accounting, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

Loertz noted that Morgan was talking about his retirement when Loertz joined the city in 2018. Loertz said Morgan has been passing on his duties for several years and that officials don't expect a big transition.

Sprouse noted that Morgan just provided "an extra set of eyes" for city government. Morgan referred to his role -- and the role he has tried to teach Fulfer -- as government analyst.

"Wyman has kind of been the go-to for anything that came up that I didn't know who else to give it to," Sprouse said. "And Colby's ready to assist me in any way that I need."

"I've only called him twice today," Sprouse said with a grin.

Fulfer was elected in February to serve Arkansas Senate District 7, a seat left vacant when Lance Eads took a job in the private sector. Fulfer has spent the past few weeks in Little Rock as the Legislature has been in session but stayed in close contact with the city.

Morgan, 70, has a wealth of knowledge about municipal finance, Sprouse said. He worked out of college for the state's Legislative Audit office, auditing the books of cities in the state.

Former Mayor Jerre Van Hoose brought him to Springdale. Morgan also has vast experience with municipal administration and law, Sprouse said.

Morgan has served Springdale as the mayor's liaison for the Airport Commission, Advertising and Promotions Commission and Public Facilities Board. He has been the city's oversight for the budget of Arvest Ballpark.

Morgan, by his own accounting, said he has overseen more than $500 million from five bond issues.

Fulfer will focus on administrative and management issues not related to finance, Sprouse said.

The day-to-day duties of both Morgan and Fulfer include "putting out fires," Sprouse said. When a resident has a problem, there's no person better than Morgan to find the answers he needs, he said.

Morgan's position will remain in the city budget through the year, but no pay is scheduled from April to December, Sprouse noted. The position will not be part of the budget in 2023.

Sprouse has spent 13 years in office. He was hit his first year with a weather crisis and a financial crisis, and the past two with a public health crisis.

He remembered when the February 2009 sales tax receipts brought only $700,000 to the city -- shortly after an ice storm crippled the region.

Sprouse noted that he and Morgan were attending a meeting in Bentonville when they heard the figures. As they drove back to Springdale, Morgan was immediately on the phone with Favorite, making sure the city had enough money to cover bond payments and other bills, Sprouse said.

"That was his first priority," he said.

City officials had unanswered questions and concerns when the covid 19 pandemic hit, Sprouse said.

"We were trying to figure out how big a hit we would take," he said. "Wyman and Colby and I held meetings and had a lot of contingency plans in place. He understood the issue and helped prioritize places we could save money."

"I am relieved that Springdale is in the best financial position ever," Morgan wrote in his resignation letter.

Sales tax receipts for February were $1.19 million, a 22% increase over the same month last year, he reported Wednesday. The city raised $19.9 million in sales taxes in the past 12 months of collection.