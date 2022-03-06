‘St. Tom’s Cathedral’ a unique hunting manual

In February 2009, I listened shellshocked as my oncologist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences mapped out my treatment plan for cancer.

Treatment would include 25 radiation sessions and and about 10 months of chemotherapy, as well as two surgical procedures. If everything went well, I might live.

My chemotherapy required an intravenous port to be installed in my shoulder.

"Does it matter which shoulder?" I asked.

"No," my oncologist replied.

"Put it in my left shoulder," I said. "Turkey season is coming up, and I don't want it to interfere with shooting a shotgun."

My wife and sister-in-law swiveled their heads at me in utter dismay.

"You've got cancer, and you're worried about turkey hunting?" my wife asked.

"I'll be alive in April," I replied with a shrug. "I'm not going to miss turkey season."

My oncologist stared at me intently. Finally, he said, "I think YOU are going to be OK."

That story is the foundation of my new book, "St. Tom's Cathedral. A Turkey Hunter's Quest for His Best." Two years in the making, it is finally in publication.

"St. Tom's Cathedral" is my Pandemic project. I began writing it in April 2020, on a cool evening after a scouting trip at Cross Timbers Wildlife Management Area in Oklahoma. Alone in an empty campground with nothing else to do, I sat under a Coleman lantern and started reliving my journey to that point as a turkey hunter.

Originally, it was a straight, meat-and-potatoes turkey hunting book, indistinguishable from countless others. I sent a draft to Claire Parins, a dear friend and fellow 1982 classmate at Little Rock Central High. Claire, probably the most literary person I know, works at the University of Chicago. Her father, the late Jim Parins, taught literature at UALR.

Not being a hunter, Claire said she didn't know enough about the subject matter to comment, but she insisted that I expand on the relationships that I hinted at throughout the draft.

"That's not what it's about, Claire," I said, miffed.

"But it needs to be," she prodded. "To me, that's where the story is."

She was right. My life as a turkey hunter and as a journalist is intertwined with characters that have offered not only turkey hunting advice and companionship, but also moral and emotional support in times of soul-crushing grief and hardship. They are my anchors, and also my sails.

You've read about them in my columns and features for years. Mike Romine of Mabelvale, Mike Stanley of Highland, Glenn Clark of Vilonia, Bill Rhodes of Sheridan, Eddie Horton of Camden, and, of course, Alan Thomas of Russellville. Al's cameo is one of the book's many highlights. The identity of The Witness, my companion in a seemingly unending quest for an elusive black squirrel in the early 2000s, is finally revealed in the Cathedral.

At the same time, the narrative offers a candid view into the world of a newspaper outdoor writer, probably the most mysterious and misunderstood position in journalism.

In its heart, "St. Tom's Cathedral" is a hard-core turkey hunting book, with everything a hard-core turkey hunter wants to read. It is much more, though. It is about life, loss, death, suicide, substance abuse, friendship, mentorship, brotherhood, and, most of all, redemption, all distilled through the prism of turkey hunting.

In my darkest hours, turkey hunting gave me something I could hold on to, something to look forward to when the end of my life was suddenly no longer a remote proposition. It is, frankly, unlike any other hunting book you will ever read. Claire Parins says I did it right.

The title? St. Tom's Cathedral is a special place in the woods at Old Belfast Hunting Club in Grant County. I have killed four big gobblers sitting in the pew. The book immortalizes them all.

Paperpack copies are available at Amazon.com. For autographed or personalized copies, email bryan.hendricks860@gmail.com.