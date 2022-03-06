State of things

A great man, and tremendous debater, once advised us: Be hard on the opposition's ideas, easy on personalities, and silent on appearances. The president of the United States spoke the other night, in another State of the Union address, which really should be discontinued as a yearly project. But in some years--1930, 1942, 2002 come to mind--the nation might need a president to speak from a podium before Congress in early March. Just to let the rest of us know that somebody has the reins. This may be one of those years.

So to ideas:

• The president started on a high note, and the first five minutes might have been the best. Especially when he led Congress in a standing ovation to the Ukrainian ambassador sitting next to the First Lady.

• President Biden's first message to the nation, and the world, after that ovation: "Throughout our history we've learned this lesson: When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And the costs, the threats to America, and ... to the world, keeps rising. That's why the NATO alliance was created: to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II." Or as Hastings Ismay once said, NATO was created in western/central Europe to keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.

• As far as telling the world's press what our spooks knew before Russian tanks invaded Ukraine: "We shared with the world in advance what we knew Putin was planning, and precisely how he would try to falsify and justify his aggression. We countered Russia's lies with the truth. And now that he has acted, the free world is holding him accountable."

We sometimes think that our national intelligence folks talk too much, especially to the press. ("Intelligence is not to be confused with intelligence."--Daniel Patrick Moynihan) But to tell the world what they knew about Russian intentions this year, apparently with the White House's blessing, was the perfect play.

The world saw Vladimir Putin's build-up on the Ukrainian border, and no matter how many times he sent his people out to tell the world that no invasion was planned, the American/Western press kept saying otherwise. Remember the reports that the Russians were sending their troops back to garrison? And the NATO generals who said they hadn't seen any evidence of that?

It's nice to know that our intel types know what the Russians are doing and planning. And it's nice to know that the national leadership knows how to play its political cards this skillfully.

• President Biden said he was announcing that he would close off American airspace to Russian flights, "further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy." He also added that American troops wouldn't be deployed to fight against a nuclear power. But . . . .

"As I have made crystal clear: The United States and our allies will defend every inch of territory that is NATO territory with the full force of our collective power. Every single inch."

It reminds of Jimmy Carter during the 1976 campaign when Candidate Carter was asked by somebody if he would really strike back against a nuclear attack from the old Soviet Union. After all, Jimmy Carter seemed like such a nice guy. And Mr. Carter, without pause or flinching, said you bet he would strike back. With everything he had. Whether that's true, was true, should be true, etc., is almost beside the point. Our enemies, in any era, must be told as much to prevent any kind of misunderstanding that would lead to disaster. Any president must take such a stand, and hold to it. As the current president does.

But this wasn't a State of the World address, only a State of the Union. So on to domestic ideas:

"The economy grew at a rate of 5.7 last year, the strongest growth rate in nearly 40 years, the first step in bringing fundamental change to our economy that hasn't worked for the working people of this nation for too long."

Yes, but most of that was snap-back from the economy shutting down during a pandemic. It is hardly the stuff of White House policy.

The Washington Post's fact-checkers note that some of the president's figures on the economy were misleading because they were taken out of this context: "The United States is emerging from a pandemic that caused huge job losses in 2020--9 million jobs, in fact. The rounds of stimulus bills--passed under President Donald Trump and Biden--certainly had an impact. But they also increased the deficit. As the economy recovers, government finances are also returning to normal, with receipts growing rapidly." Thank you, Washington Post.

• The president invited a nice-looking young man to the SOTU to be, we suppose, the face against the fight against Big Pharma. Certainly the lad's family, like many families, has prescription drug needs. And nobody is in favor of predatory pricing in health care. But it seems a strange year to take on the profits of Big Pharma, especially given how that industry has come through to fight covid-19. Where does this president think the money comes from to pay for that kind of research and development?

• The president wants the government to pay for childcare. And to make your home energy efficient. And somehow to make housing more affordable. And pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds. But nobody earning less than $400,000 a year will pay any new taxes. "Not a single penny," the president declared.

"My plan will not only lower costs and give families a fair shot; it will lower the deficit."

Now that would be a neat trick. To create all these new government entitlements and still lower the deficit.

• The president continued: "And as Wall Street firms take over more nursing homes, quality in those homes has gone down and costs have gone up. That ends on my watch. Medicare is going to set higher standards for nursing homes and make sure your loved ones get the care they deserve and that they expect."

Because government decreases costs and improves quality. Or so he'd have us believe.

• And, as per usual, the rest of the speech turned into a dog's breakfast of funding ideas. From more money for Pell Grants and community colleges and vaccines for the world and Pfizer pills and community policing and border drug scanners and opioid treatment to more funding to research cures for Alzheimer's and diabetes. Which all sounds like good stuff.

It just doesn't sound like a recipe for lowering the deficit.

Ah, well, another SOTU in the can. And still we think it'd be a better idea to do away with the speech and give these things in writing.