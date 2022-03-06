Strong 2nd quarter sparks Lady Bruins

MAGNOLIA – The oldest team in the Class 4A state tournament used its experience at the right time over the youngest on Saturday afternoon.

Pulaski Academy and its starting lineup of five seniors rode a second-quarter run to a 47-37 win over Gentry in the second round at Panther Arena.

The Lady Bruins advanced to the semifinals on Monday at 1 p.m. against Nashville.

"This group has been to the semifinals three years in a row," Pulaski Academy Coach Rick Treadway said. "So, I don't think they're satisfied yet. We'll see."

Pulaski Academy and Gentry were locked in a 14-14 tie early in the second quarter before the Lady Bruins went to their press.

Consecutive three-pointers by Lindsey Johnson and Jaidyn Koerdt, a layup from Riley Smith, and consecutive baskets inside by Johnson ballooned the Lady Bruins' lead quickly to 26-14.

"That's what we've hung our hat on all year is our press," Treadway said. "Many times it doesn't work. For whatever reason, there are times doing a game that if we can get them to have a lapse in there that we go on some 6-, 8-, or 10-point runs. It's happened all year."

The run was fueled by three turnovers and came within just a two-minute span.

"When you win by 10 points, that was a big run," Treadway said. "We got after them defensively. The run was good early."

Smith had a layup after a steal in the run and then fed Johnson for a basket just five seconds later.

"We could have let them come back there or put our foot on it and shut them down," Smith said."

After a basket by Gentry's Alyssa McCarty, Johnson had another driving layup followed by successive baskets by Koerdt for a 20-point quarter.

Gentry had five turnovers in the quarter, and Pulaski Academy was 9 for 11 from the field in the second quarter in taking a 32-19 lead at the half.

"We've been making some execution mistakes in our press offense for a little while now," Gentry Coach Toby Tevebaugh said. "If you look at [Pulaski Academy] and you look at Gentry, the teams are very similar but one's got a bunch of seniors and one's got a bunch of sophomores. I do think that factored in."

Koerdt finished with 17 points while Smith added 10, including two clinching free throws with 31 seconds left.

"This is our third year here," Smith said. "Our expectation is a state championship."

McCarty, a junior who starts with four sophomores, led the Lady Pioneers with 20 points.

"I knew we had a chance to pretty good this year and they've maximized what I thought we might be capable of this year," Tevebaugh said. "I'm really proud. You start four sophomores, you don't expect to be in the second round of the state tournament."

NASHVILLE 66, WYNNE 38

Nashville had a scoring advantage in every quarter in a convincing second-round win on Saturday afternoon.

Nashville (32-2) advanced to Monday's semifinal to play Pulaski Academy.

The Scrapperettes pulled away from Wynne with 21 points in each of the second and third quarters.

Lauren Carver scored six of her nine points in the second quarter, helping extend Nashville's first-quarter 11-4 lead to 32-22 at the half.

Kyleigh Scoggins scored eight of 19 points in the third quarter and had a 3-pointer in all four quarters. Olivia Dean scored all eight of her points in the third quarter, including a pair of three-pointers.

Derriona Spencer led Wynne (24-8) with 12 points.