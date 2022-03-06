I've used quotes from Brooks Blevins' book "A History of the Ozarks: The Ozarkers" a lot in recent columns. Rarely have I run across anything that does such a good job explaining a region and its people.

Blevins teaches history at Missouri State University in Springfield and lives in his native Arkansas on the family farm in Izard County. This eminent historian is known to get up before sunrise to help his father feed the cattle.

In reading the 253-page book, released late last year by the University of Illinois Press, I found myself particularly interested in the transformation of the Arkansas Ozarks, a transformation I've witnessed during my six decades in this state. I was raised in the south half of Arkansas, but my mother insisted on regular trips to the Ozarks. If there was a tacky tourist trap along Arkansas 7 or U.S. 65 in the 1960s and 1970s, we stopped there.

"While Branson, Mo., celebrated an antimodernist sensibility that appealed to a wide swath of the populace in the 1960s and 1970s, up the White River valley an old resort town underwent a makeover that revived its financial fortunes and made for strange bedfellows," Blevins writes.

"With its narrow, twisting streets and bungalows perched on steep hillsides, Eureka Springs had never been a typical backwoods burg. A retreat for artists, poets and others who rejected convention, Eureka Springs at the dawn of the space age awaited its next dreamer with a plan for remaking the town.

"In stepped Gerald L.K. Smith, an aging antisemitic publisher from California who purchased a Victorian mansion and set about building a little Christian-themed tourist empire. After commissioning the building of a 70-foot-tall concrete Jesus on Magnetic Mountain, Smith embarked on his most ambitious undertaking: the creation of an outdoor amphitheater production of the last days of Christ.

"The Great Passion Play featured more than 200 professional and amateur actors when it premiered in 1968. By the mid-1970s, Smith's complex boasted a Bible museum, the Christ Only Art Gallery and a tram tour of biblical landmark replicas called the New Holy Land."

Along with the church groups attending the Passion Play came the hippies and other members of the back-to-the-land movement during the 1970s. It was indeed a fascinating mix in Carroll County.

"Smith may not have seen eye to eye with them, but his re-invention of Eureka Springs undoubtedly paid off for local officials and entrepreneurs," Blevins writes. "In less than a decade after his arrival, Eureka Springs became the No. 1 destination of tourists in the Arkansas Ozarks. But Eureka Springs didn't feature what many tourists came to the Ozarks in search of."

Otto Ernest Rayburn, who established Ozark Life magazine in 1925, claimed: "They want to see real hillbillies who pick the guitar, play the fiddle and sing the traditional ballads. We have killed the goose that laid the golden egg."

"The mountaineer image was a crucial element of heritage tourism in the Ozarks, even if the frenetic modernization of the postwar era was thinning the ranks of backwoods Ozarkers," Blevins says. "The folk revival inspired wistful ruminations on the remnants of a seemingly ancient world, books filled with hauntingly nostalgic photographs.

"The revival's siren song lured disenchanted and idealistic baby boomers back to the land, where many of them formed unlikely bonds with the last of the mountain folk. The same primitivist lament invigorated the era's tourism industry, spawning two new attractions in the very year that Gerald L.K. Smith unveiled his Great Passion Play."

Those attractions were the Arkansaw Traveller Folk Theatre at Hardy and Dogpatch USA near Jasper.

Blevins describes the Hardy attraction this way: "It featured actual Ozarks natives picking the guitar and playing the fiddle while re-creating a mythical encounter between an urbane adventurer and a backcountry squatter, all for the entertainment of Midwestern tourists and retirees. The show's most unforgettable performer was Neal Crow, a coon hunter, cattle rancher and root digger by choice and janitor by necessity who brought the squatter to life three nights a week every summer."

Dogpatch was a far bigger undertaking. A group of investors hoped to attain the same type of success as Silver Dollar City at Branson. They convinced cartoonist Al Capp to license the use of characters from his comic strip Li'l Abner.

"While Dogpatch featured a kiddie train, roller coaster and other carnival rides typical of theme parks, its most distinctive characteristic was the troupe of costumed actors portraying the residents of Dogpatch," Blevins writes. "Estimates of the park's economic impact were overblown, and the decision to build a real-life snow skiing lodge next door proved both farcical and financially unwise.

"Dogpatch's remote location may have lent it an air of authenticity, but it proved a drag on attendance, especially after the artist and his comic strip bid farewell to the public in 1977. By the time Dogpatch shuttered for good in the early 1990s, Abner Yokum, Daisy Mae Scragg and the rest of Capp's creations were but dim memories in American popular culture."

Blevins says Dogpatch and the Arkansaw Traveller Folk Theatre shared "an antimodern portrayal of an imagined past that is more authentic and desirable than the present. This conceit of the folk revival fueled most all the region's touristic undertakings in the 1960s and 1970s, or at least the ones taking shape somewhere away from a lakeshore."

As Arkansas tries to present itself in 2022 as a place with abundant outdoor recreational opportunities--a middle American version of Colorado, if you will--it's interesting that outdoor sports magnate Johnny Morris bought the Dogpatch property and is transforming it into a nature park.

"Raised in Springfield, where his father owned the local Brown Derby chain of liquor stores, Morris found himself an easy drive from the White River resorvoirs to the south and the Osage lakes to the north," Blevins writes. "In 1972, the 24-year-old began selling lures, bait and other fishing gear in the back of one of his father's stores. It was an inauspicious beginning for Bass Pro Shops, which opened its first stand-alone store just steps away from the Brown Derby nine years later.

"The Springfield entrepreneur contributed to the outdoor recreation and tourism boom as well. By the 21st century, Morris' Big Cedar Lodge on Table Rock Lake had expanded into one of the nation's leading resorts. In more recent years, his Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve and Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium have taken their place among the region's most popular attractions."

Now, he's moving into Arkansas. Truly, few regions of the country find themselves changing more quickly than parts of the Ozarks, especially Arkansas' northwest corner.

"The Ozarks--or at least the parts inhabited by Tyson Foods and other poultry processors--is more racially and ethnically diverse now than at any point since the earliest days of European and American immigration," Blevins writes. "But the changes in the modern Ozarks go deeper than demographics. Nothing better symbolized the transformation than the festivities in Bentonville on Nov. 11, 2011. It was on that day that Alice Walton's Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened to the public.

"A short walk from the cozy town square where Alice's father, Sam, once stocked the shelves of his five-and-dime, Crystal Bridges boasted the greatest collection of American-created artwork ever assembled in one location. In a region where vernacular had been an all-encompassing term for art, this was a monumental departure from the norm."

And yet, as Blevins notes, "the region still contains vast stretches of countryside" where rural residents still "eat squirrel unironically."

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.