Tigers oust Bulldogs to advance

The third time for Bentonville turned out to be the charm Saturday.

Jaylen Lee and the Tigers played near flawless basketball for three quarters before burying a surplus of free throws in the fourth quarter to run past Fayetteville 74-52 on Saturday during the Class 6A boys state tournament at Gryphon Arena at Little Rock Southwest.

The victory was the first over the Bulldogs in three tries this season for Bentonville (21-8), which has played its past seven games like the team that was ranked No. 2 in the state at the start of the season and not the one that garned the No. 3 seed from the 6A-West Conference.

"[New England Patriots Coach] Bill Belichick always says it doesn't matter who you play, it matters how you play," said Bentonville Coach Dick Rippee, whose team has won seven games in a row. "I felt like we were playing really well at the end of the year. We kind of stubbed our toe several times in conference play, but like I tell my guys, there's been a lot of teams get [to the state final] that weren't a No. 1 seed. Just because you're a one doesn't mean you're going to get there.

"So we had to sell that to the kids, and to their credit, they bought it and ran with it."

The Tigers ran all game long Saturday behind Lee, who ended with 18 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. He had eight points during an important 12-3 run in the third quarter to hand control back to Bentonville after the Bulldogs had cut a 35-17 halftime deficit to 35-22.

But the junior was one of several who had a hand in sending the Tigers to the state championship game for the first time since 2016.

Hayden Shanks scored 16 points, Owen Dehrmann had 14 points and Abel Hutchinson notched 11 points for Bentonville. Caden Miller also chimed in with 11 points, 21 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Mason Simpson had 14 points and Landon Glasper collected 12 points for Fayetteville (21-7), the 6A-West's top seed which had beaten the Tigers in two earlier meetings. But the Bulldogs got off to a rough start in the first quarter and never fully recovered.

Bentonville broke a 5-5 tie by strolling out on a 15-3 run. Dehrmann hit 3 three-pointers during that span.

The Tigers led 20-11 in the second quarter when a Lee floater led to a 12-2 spurt to put his Bentonville completely in charge.

"There's something about a calming effect on our team when Jaylen's got the ball," Rippee said. "We can be tight and wandering, but then all of a sudden, he gets the ball in his hands and everybody exhales. There's not a lot of guys you can say that about."

The Tigers were certainly able to breathe easier after Lee engineered their nine-point run in the third to answer Fayetteville's rally. The Bulldogs' attempts at a comeback were also hampered in the final quarter after Glasper, who had 28 points in the second round against Springdale Har-Ber, fouled out with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Bentonville made just three baskets in the fourth but connected on 15 of 26 free throws to sustain a big cushion.

"This is big for us, for this team," Rippee said. "There was some hunger to get to Hot Springs, and I'm just so proud of these guys because they stayed the course. We've had some tough times this year, stuff that the team went through as a family.

"To see us overcome it, it's gratifying, especially as a coach."

Bentonville was 19 of 36 (52.8%) from the floor and held a big 40-22 rebounding advantage. Fayetteville, which got 10 points from Jadyn Haney, went 16 for 58 (27.6%).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 58, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 40

Nick Smith and Kel'el Ware supplied enough of an offensive punch to send North Little Rock (27-3) back to the state championship game.

Smith finished with 24 points and Ware had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks for the defending champion Charging Wildcats, who took down last year's runner-up and their long-time rivals for the third time this season. Corey Washington added 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

Annor Boateng scored 14 points and Luke Moore had nine points for Central (18-12), which advanced by beating Bentonville West on Friday, didn't have enough left in the tank to beat the No. 1 Charging Wildcats.

The Tigers trailed 14-10 in the second quarter until a Ware dunk started an 8-0 run for North Little Rock. The Charging Wildcats later led 24-13 at the half but ripped off 13 of the first 16 points of the third quarter to open up a 21-point lead.

Central did manage to close within 46-31 after a three-point play from Daniel Culberson with just over three minutes remaining, but Washington's alley-oop dunk on the next trip started another 8-0 run that secured the win.