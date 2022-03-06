Turnovers wound Red Wolves in loss

ASU;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Fields;35;3-5;5-5;0-2;0;3;11

Sills;33;3-12;3-3;1-5;4;1;9

Omier;37;7-17;7-7;9-17;3;1;21

Wesley;14;1-2;0-0;0-3;1;0;2

Eaton;33;2-9;0-1;0-2;1;4;5

Davis;17;3-7;1-2;0-3;5;0;9

Felts;9;0-3;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Farrington;14;2-4;0-0;0-4;3;0;4

Jackson;8;0-0;0-0;0-1;1;0;0

Team;;;;5-6;;;

Totals;200;21-59;16-18;15-43;18;9;62

PCT — FG 35.6, FT 88.9. 3-PT — 4-17, 23.5 (Davis 2-4, Farrington 1-3, Eaton 1-4, Felts 0-2, Sills 0-4). BL — 0. TO — 16 (Eaton 5). ST — 5 (Eaton 2).

Georgia State;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Nsoseme;31;4-7;2-3;5-12;2;0;10

Roberts;27;3-7;1-1;0-3;3;2;8

Allen;38;4-17;2-2;0-1;1;2;11

Williams;33;8-13;6-9;0-3;3;1;23

Thomas;29;2-4;4-5;3-7;3;1;8

Johnson;12;1-5;0-0;0-3;1;1;3

Hudson;18;0-1;0-0;3-3;1;1;0

Brooks;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Moore;11;0-4;2-2;0-2;4;1;2

Team;;;;1-2;;;

Totals;200;22-58;17-22;12-36;19;8;65

PCT — FG 37.9, FT 77.3. 3-PT — 4-21, 19.0 (Johnson 1-3, Roberts 1-3, Williams 1-3, Allen 1-9, Moore 0-1, Thomas 0-2). BL — 7 (Nsoseme 3). TO — 11 (Roberts 3). ST — 10 (Roberts 6).

Halftime: Georgia State 32, ASU 27

Officials: Carrion, Patterson, Santos

Attendance: 2,452

Kane Williams didn't think he was going to get there in time.

The Georgia State guard, chasing Marquis Eaton around a screen, stuck out his left hand, deflecting the pass from Caleb Fields to mid-court.

Even if Williams was surprised to see the ball on the floor, he didn't show it, scooping up the ball and calmly dribbling out the final seconds.

The last of Williams' six steals Saturday evening secured the third-seeded Panthers' spot in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals, edging No. 6 seed Arkansas State 65-62 in Pensacola, Fla. Sun Belt Player of the Year Norchad Omier dominated, piling up 21 points and 17 rebounds, but Georgia State's physicality challenged the Red Wolves' guards all game.

ASU shot 4 of 17 on three-pointers and committed 16 turnovers that led to 25 Panther points, with only Fields (11 points) joining Omier in double figures.

"The key to the whole game was our turnovers," Coach Mike Balado said. "It's hard to play transition defense when you have a lot of what I call live-ball turnovers. ... With that said, I thought our guys played extremely hard."

For a while, it felt like the Red Wolves might never get a foothold in the game. Although ASU (18-11) led early, Georgia State (16-10) took control with 10 straight points midway through the opening half.

The Panthers stretched their lead to as large as 10 with 14:44 to play, but it was the Red Wolves who pounced on a prime opportunity.

Following four straight free throws to make it 44-38, ASU forced a 10-second violation and drew within three on an and-one layup by Fields. While Georgia State tried to reassert itself, the Red Wolves didn't let the Panthers get too far away, eventually tying things at 55-55 on an Omier layup with 5:22 left.

Forty-six seconds later, Markise Davis flushed a three-pointer right in front of the ASU bench, sprinting back on defense before the ball had even hit the bottom of the net.

The Red Wolves led 58-57. They wouldn't make a field goal the rest of the way.

"We did a good job guarding the ball, forcing those guys to take tough shots," Georgia State Coach Rob Lanier said of slowing down ASU's perimeter players. "They've got physical guards and really drive the ball downhill. ... Our guys, who are strong, physical guys in their own right, accepted that challenge."

The Red Wolves had a chance to tie the game when Williams missed three of four free-throw attempts in the final 35 seconds.

But after a timeout with 11.8 seconds left, Williams redeemed himself, plucking the ball away from ASU one last time.

Whether the Red Wolves will play again this season remains a question. Balado said postgame that ASU is considering potential postseason invitations, but the fifth-year coach was emotional knowing it was possibly the end of the line.

And like is the case with Balado -- whose contract expires at the end of March -- the future remains an open question for Omier.

With the NBA Draft a legitimate possibility this summer, the Nicaraguan acknowledged the fact that his Red Wolves career may be over.

"It means a lot playing for our program at Arkansas State. They've become my family," Omier said. "I don't have anyone here. But [our] family means everything to me. And it's become my second home."