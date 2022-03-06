UALR delivers challenge, fades late

UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Gardner;27;3-9;0-0;1-4;4;0;7

Maric;34;8-14;2-4;5-9;3;4;18

Jefferson;39;5-7;6-7;2-5;2;0;17

Smith;11;1-3;0-0;0-0;2;1;3

Stulic;30;3-5;0-2;1-1;5;0;9

Palermo;20;0-2;0-0;0-2;2;1;0

White;32;2-7;2-2;1-4;1;4;6

Besovic;7;1-3;0-0;2-3;0;0;2

Team;;;;0-1;;;

Totals;200;23-50;10-15;12-29;19;10;62

PCT — FG 46.0, FT 66.7. 3-PT — 6-15, 40.0 (Stulic 3-5, Smith 1-1, Gardner 1-2, Jefferson 1-2, Palermo 0-1, White 0-4). BL — 2 (Besovic, Stulic). TO — 14 (Jefferson 6). ST — 8 (White 4).

Troy;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Z. Williams;23;1-3;3-4;0-1;0;1;5

Odigie;33;5-12;6-7;6-11;2;1;16

Punter;27;2-9;5-5;2-5;2;2;10

D. Williams;13;2-3;0-0;0-1;0;0;6

Deen;30;4-10;3-4;0-1;2;5;15

Eugene;16;3-4;0-0;1-1;0;0;9

Waters;12;0-2;1-2;0-0;2;1;1

Miles;21;1-1;0-0;1-1;4;2;2

Stampley;12;0-1;0-0;0-1;2;0;0

Miguel;6;1-1;0-0;0-2;1;1;2

Turner;6;1-2;1-3;1-1;0;0;3

Tshimanga;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;1;0;0

Team;;;;2-4;;;

Totals;200;20-48;19-25;13-29;16;13;69

PCT — FG 41.7, FT 76.0. 3-PT — 10-22, 45.5 (Deen 4-9, Eugene 3-3, D. Williams 2-3, Punter 1-5, Odigie 0-1, Waters 0-1). BL — 1 (Odigie). TO — 15 (Waters 3). ST — 5 (Deen 2, Odigie 2).

Halftime — Troy 37, UALR 26

Officials — Jacobson, Ramnaman, Seales

Attendance — 2,313

For 59 minutes and 42 seconds Saturday afternoon, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock had a chance to do what no 12th seed had previously done in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

It seemed near impossible. UALR, besieged by injuries all season, was playing with essentially a six-man rotation against Troy, which went 12 deep and had a first-round bye.

And yet, until Efe Odigie scored with 17.8 seconds remaining at the Pensacola Bay Center, UALR fought.

That fight, however, was not enough to push UALR into the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals, with fourth-seeded Troy eking out a 69-62 win. Odigie, a first-team all-conference selection, traded blows all game with UALR forward Nikola Maric, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Troy.

Maric turned in perhaps his best game since suffering an early-season hamstring injury, going for 18 points with 9 rebounds and 4 assists in his UALR finale.

"These guys compete. They've played hard the whole year and they never quit," Coach Darrell Walker said. "As players, when you have adversity, how do you handle it? I thought we handled it pretty well the whole year. ... And let's just think about it, we had a chance to win this game."

Perhaps UALR (9-19) would've been in an even better spot if Troy hadn't taken control before halftime. Troy (20-10) flipped a 21-20 UALR lead into a 37-26 advantage of their own over the last 6:17 before intermission.

Walker warned his team of the importance of that stretch, but Troy attacked with Odigie banging inside and Kieffer Punter knocking down a three-pointer.

UALR then flipped the script out the break, going on a 14-0 run over five minutes, taking the lead on a Maric dunk.

"It all started on defense," Jordan Jefferson said of UALR's surge. "[Coach] told us to keep defending and then the offense was going to come."

From there, the teams traded runs, but Troy never pulled ahead by more than five. Eventually UALR leveled things at 58-58 with 1:52 to play on two C.J. White free throws.

But Duke Deen provided the dagger for Troy, rising up and making a three-pointer as the shot clock ticked under five with 1:30 to play.

UALR would get back within one but never held the lead over the final 9:30.

For Walker, it was an unsatisfying finish to a season that never got off the ground. Yet he walked away from his final Sun Belt contest -- UALR will head to the Ohio Valley Conference next year -- acknowledging that the challenges of this season had made him a better coach.

"We happened to lose today, but we had nothing to lose," Walker said. "To come down here as the 12 seed and play the way we did when some of my team is not here with me -- I've got nothing but love for these guys.

"I'm a hard-nosed coach. These guys have taken it, they played their butts off and they had a chance to win this game."

Before Walker stood up and walked off the dais, he left the assembled media members with one last comment.

"OVC, here we come."