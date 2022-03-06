UAMS, groups in NW address food insecurity

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is partnering with 24 Northwest Arkansas organizations to reduce food insecurity in the region.

The university's Office of Community Health and Research is hosting the Northwest Arkansas Food Insecurity Community of Practice, according to Emily English, office assistant professor. Participating organizations will work collaboratively, share skills and experiences to collectively build on their strengths and address weaknesses, she said.

The community of practice was launched last year with support from the Walmart Foundation, according to a news release. The 24 organizations represent a diverse cross-section of Northwest Arkansas' food resources, English said. Organizations applied to participate as part of a competitive process and include food pantries, nonprofits, schools, religious organizations, farms and health care facilities.

The community of practice is guided by an eight-member advisory board of individuals who have experienced food insecurity, English said.

About 13% of households in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties were food insecure in 2019, compared with 16.6% of households in Arkansas and 10.5% of households in the U.S., according to Feeding America.

There is a spectrum of food insecurity, according to English. Sometimes people don't know where their next meal will come from; in other cases, a person might be worried about feeding their family the foods they want and need, she said. It can also be a temporary or long-term situation, she said.

Food-insecure families usually are experiencing other challenges such as chronic illness, and sometimes must decide between buying food or paying for medicine or utilities, English said. In some cases, people with conditions such as heart disease or diabetes can't afford the healthy foods they need to thrive, she said. Others may struggle to access foods that are culturally appropriate, she said.

Food insecurity can have ripple effects that impact children, who struggle to pay attention in the classroom when they have inadequate nutrition, English said.

The organizations in the community of practice will work toward reducing food insecurity by increasing access to benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children; improving food recovery and distribution models to ensure leftover food from restaurants and grocery stores doesn't end up in the landfill; and helping organizations respond to rapidly changing circumstances that lead to food insecurity, such as covid-19 and shifts in the economy.

Before covid-19, an estimated 65,000 people were food insecure in the four-county area the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank serves, according to Julie Damer, director of communications and marketing. That number rose to 100,000 at the height of the pandemic before falling to 75,000 this year, she said.

The food bank distributed more than 14 million pounds of food and provided more than 11.3 million meals in 2021 through its 115 partner agencies, as well as its mobile and school pantries, according to the nonprofit's website.

Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO and president, said he is pleased to be a part of the community of practice.

"The organizations represented are committed to serving our neighbors to the best of our ability," he said. "We agree that together is better than independently. I am excited to see the improved ways of serving our neighbors in need that will come from the group."

The community of practice is creating a network in Northwest Arkansas that addresses food insecurity, according to Marla Sappington, executive director of the Manna Center in Siloam Springs. The nonprofit provides food to about 900 families a month, including in-house distribution and its mobile pantry program.

While Sappington said she often feels isolated in Siloam Springs, the community of practice is connecting her with leaders of organizations across the region. The communication helps the organizations make sure all the gaps in service are filled, she said.

"When conversations start, things start to happen and we are having good conversations," she said.

FOOD AND HEALTH

Food security is social determinant of health, according to Marisha DiCarlo, vice president of community engagement, advocacy and health at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Access to regularly provided, nutritious food is foundational for good health and development in children, she said.

Before the pandemic, one out of every four children was considered food insecure; the issue has only become more challenging since then, DiCarlo said.

She said she is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with UAMS and other partners in the community of practice.

The hospital works to address food security at the individual and family level through screening patients' families for vulnerabilities and connecting them to emergency food and food resources; by partnering with feeding programs, gleaning projects, and school and community nutrition and food preparation education; and by working on systems level interventions, such as through a production garden at the hospital, and engaging in innovative and partnership approaches, such as this community of practice, DiCarlo said.

"Finding ways to contribute to solutions to address food security will positively impact not only our patients, but all children in Arkansas," she said.

Cobblestone Farms of Fayetteville, another community of practice partner, grows produce and raises animals on a 25-acre farm in Fayetteville, according to Kelton Hays, executive director. The farm donates a substantial portion of their harvest to local food pantries to address nutritional insecurity, he said.

The farm's goal is to grow the most nutritionally dense food possible, Hays said. He said he hopes the community of practice will increase collaboration between organizations that provide hunger relief.

Every individual and family should have access to healthful food, said Kim Koyote, director of social services for the Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army, which provides a myriad of services in the region, including homeless shelters, drug rehabilitation, financial and disaster services, grocery distribution and hot meals.

The community of practice will give all of the organizations a good understanding of what everyone else does and how they work together, she said.

"It's a pretty awesome opportunity to get people together and have conversations and brainstorm some innovative solutions," Koyote said.