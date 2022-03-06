UAPB graduate honored

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff alumnus Dr. Curtis Cain has earned the most prestigious award for leadership in public education.

Cain, a 1997 graduate, is the 2022 AASA (American Association of School Administrators) National Superintendent of the Year and currently serves as the Chief Educational Officer for the Wentzville (Mo.) School District in the Greater St. Louis area.

The Wentzville School District has approximately 17,400 students and over 2,600 staff members. In November, Cain won as the State of Missouri Superintendent of the Year and progressed to become one of four finalists who participated in a national briefing and virtual interviews before his announcement as the 2022 National Superintendent of the Year in February.

Cain was honored for overseeing the district's rapid growth, his commitment to returning students to in-person learning, security updates, and for prioritizing students' and families' mental health -- including via the creation of an online mental-health hub last summer. A recording of his remarks is available on YouTube at: 2022 National Superintendent of the Year: Message of Encouragement to Educators.

Cain holds a bachelor's degree in social science education from UAPB, and a master's and Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Iowa State University.

Founded in 1865, AASA is a professional organization for more than 14,000 educational leaders across the United States. It is the premier association for school system leaders. In addition, it serves as the national voice for public education and district leadership on Capitol Hill. According to AASA, each State Superintendent of the Year is judged on the following criteria:

• Leadership for learning -- creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students in his or her school system.

• Communication -- strength in both personal and organizational communication.

The National Superintendent of the Year Program pays tribute to the talent and vision of the men and women who lead our nation's public schools.