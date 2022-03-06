Van Buren art group to expand programming in new facility





VAN BUREN -- The relocation of a nonprofit group dedicated to providing art experiences for people of all ages is expected to have a positive impact on the River Valley.

Arts on Main will hold a grand opening for its new facility at 415 Main St. in downtown Van Buren from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Jane Owen, executive director of Arts on Main, said the organization was formerly known as the Center for Art & Education and based at the former St. Michael Catholic Church at 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren. It held its last event there Oct. 16. The group has been in existence for about 50 years.

Owen said residents can come to the facility in the Historic District after Saturday and experience the different things Arts on Main has available for them, which she said could enhance their lives.

"I'm a firm believer that art is an important part of our life," Owen said. "Art teaches you how to work together. It teaches you how to complete tasks. It teaches you how to visualize things and solve problems. Just from experiencing and doing art, you learn those types of things."

Owen said she believes Arts on Main's new facility will have a "huge" economic impact for the community as well.

The new location will allow Arts on Main to have a variety of exhibitions and educational components, Owen said. This will include a culinary teaching area, a ceramics studio and an interactive children's space that will be able to serve kids from pre-K to high school. There will also be space to host various other classes and programs and an art library, among other features.

Arts on Main also signed an agreement with the city to manage the King Opera House, a historic, restored performance hall next to the new facility, according to Owen.

Rusty Myers, vice president of Arts on Main's board, said the organization's old base of operations, which it had been using for more than 25 years, totaled about 3,600 square feet. Arts on Main realized years ago it needed a larger, updated facility if it wanted to expand its offerings to the community.

Arts on Main purchased two buildings in downtown owned by the same person about four years ago, as well as an adjacent vacant lot, according to Myers. It then engaged MAHG Architecture in Fort Smith to develop plans for the property.

Myers estimated Arts on Main spent about $7 million to create its new space, including furnishings and fixtures. The group was able to secure the money through via local donors, as well as through a $2 million matching grant and additional funding from the Little-Rock based Windgate Foundation.

Myers said the approximately 20,000-square-foot facility isn't only more functional for the group's purposes than its previous location, it's also, unlike the church, fully handicap accessible.

Julie Murray, president and chief executive officer for the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce, likewise said Arts on Main's new location is significantly more conducive to creativity than its previous one, and gives them more space to hold additional classes for various different age groups, as well as families.

"It encourages families to spend time together, it encourages the further development of artistry skills and it certainly is serving as the catalyst for economic growth in our downtown area, which we're very excited about," Murray said.

Murray said one could see a change in the demand for downtown property in the time since Arts on Main opened there.

Owen said the inaugural exhibitions for the new facility have been open to the public since January. Arts on Main has experienced more traffic in its galleries since it moved from the former St. Michael Catholic Church, which was significantly less visible than its current space.

"Just in the middle of the week, we've had 33 people come through, whereas in the other space, if we had 10, 15 people, that would be a high number," Owen said.

These exhibitions include works from artists Charles Peer, Jeannie Hulen and Michael Leonard, as well as from two private collections, according to the Arts on Main website. They will be available for viewing through March 31.

Owen said Arts on Main would host its first class at the new facility, a pottery class, this past Saturday. Most of its other classes there will take place in April.

Owen said Saturday's grand opening will be free to the public. It will feature a ribbon cutting for the new facility, as well as bands from local schools, music, mimes demonstrations from artists and a theatre performance in the King Opera House, among other things for visitors.

Jane Owen, executive director of Arts on Main, demonstrates a new interactive touchscreen on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in one of the upstairs classrooms at Arts on Main in Van Buren. The nonprofit organization, previously known as the Center for Art and Education, is currently open to the public but will host a grand opening for its new facility in downtown Van Buren on March 12. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Susan Hurst (left) and Nancy Blackford-Siferd of Little Rock examine the works of Arkansas painter Charles Peer on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Arts on Main in Van Buren. The nonprofit organization, previously known as the Center for Art and Education, is currently open to the public but will host a grand opening for its new facility in downtown Van Buren on March 12. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Street Closing

Van Buren’s City Council approved closins for Fourth and Fifth streets Saturday for the opening of Arts on Main’s new facility at its regular meeting Monday .

Source: Van Buren Deputy City Clerk Connie Hyatt



