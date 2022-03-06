White House seeks more funds to fight covid-19





WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will soon begin to run out of money to bolster covid-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus unless Congress swiftly approves more funding, the White House has warned.

Almost a year after passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the administration says the federal government has nearly used up the money dedicated directly to covid-19 response. More money from Congress is urgently needed to buy antibody treatments, purchase preventive pills for the immunocompromised and fund community testing sites, officials say.

"From the covid side, the bank account is empty," said covid-19 deputy coordinator Natalie Quillian. "We're in conversations with lawmakers about how to secure the funding, but it's urgently needed."

The White House last month told Congress that it was preparing to seek $30 billion for the virus response, but it cut that to $22.5 billion in a formal request last week that officials said includes only the most critical needs. It's being coupled with a $10 billion request to provide support to Ukraine and its people after Russia's invasion.

"This is an urgent request, and this is what is at stake in our fight against covid," press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

The White House warned that this month, covid-19 testing manufacturers will begin to slow production of at-home rapid tests unless the federal government signs contracts to buy more. Officials say that could result in a supply crunch should there be another surge in cases.

They also said the Health Resources and Services Administration will be forced to begin winding down claims for covid-19 treatment for uninsured people this month if Congress doesn't provide more money.

Moreover, the U.S. government supply of monoclonal antibodies is expected to run out in May. And in July, supplies of the AstraZeneca prophylactic pill that can prevent serious illness in immunocompromised individuals is projected to go dry. By September, the U.S. is expected to run out of supplies of an oral antiviral pill.

"Given how costly covid has been with so many of our fellow Americans hospitalized or dying, and our daily lives disrupted, we simply cannot afford to wait on investing now and keeping people protected," said Psaki.





The request also includes funding to support U.S. vaccine purchases and global vaccine distribution.

The White House emphasized that the federal government must sign contracts for drugs and vaccines months before they're needed, so Congress must act now to prevent any gaps.

Some Republicans have pushed back against Biden's request, pressing the administration to repurpose other relief funding that hasn't been spent.

"Oh, no, that's too much," Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Thursday when asked about the administration's $22.5 billion request. "And secondly, we want to see how much money is out there" that hasn't been spent yet from previously approved covid-19 relief measures.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and 35 other GOP senators wrote to Biden on Tuesday, saying that before supporting new money, they want "a full accounting" of how the government has spent funds already provided.

The White House says it's open to exploring reallocating already-approved, unspent money, but it emphasized that the priority must be to continue meeting needs.

And the administration plans to ask Congress for additional funding in the coming weeks.

"We are being reasonable in our urgent request now, but we know more will be needed," said Quillian.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the federal government has worked to make covid-19 treatments and vaccines free. Earlier this year, the administration began shipping up to eight free virus tests to U.S. households.

Quillian said the administration is open to eventually shifting the cost of shots and pills to insurers, like treatments for other illnesses, particularly as the virus subsides. But she said that the White House believes covid-19 recovery is still too fragile to make the change yet, and that Washington needed to foot the bill.

"We can't squander our position," Quillian said.

The covid-19 relief bills enacted since the pandemic began have contained $370 billion for public health programs, including vaccines and other medical supplies, testing, research, and reimbursement for providers, according to a Department of Health and Human Services table obtained by reporters.

Of that amount, $355 billion is currently being spent, has been spent or has been committed to contracts, according to the department.

RESTRICTIONS EASED

Even as the administration seeks more funding, restrictions around the country are easing. New York City and Los Angeles are lifting some of their strictest covid-19 prevention measures as officials in big cities around the U.S. push for a return to normalcy after two years of the pandemic.

New York City will do away with several of its mandates this week, including required masking in public schools and vaccination requirements at restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues, the mayor announced Friday.

On the other side of the country, residents in Los Angeles County were no longer required as of Friday to wear masks at restaurants, bars, gyms, shops and other businesses, though the city of Los Angeles is still requiring many indoor businesses to verify that their patrons are fully vaccinated.

The moves to relax the mandates come as government officials around the U.S. have been easing covid-19 guidelines and signaling that the risk of virus spread is retreating, at least for now.

Illinois lifted mask requirements for many indoor spaces on Monday, and Boston lifted similar rules on Saturday. Chicago stopped requiring proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said recently that most Americans can now safely take a break from wearing masks, including students.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, declaring it was time to "celebrate" as he stood in Times Square on Friday, said the city needed to recover and that "we are not going to allow covid to define us."

"We're far from out of the woods. Covid is still here. But we are beating it back," Adams said.

He invited "people from Canada, from Arkansas, from New Zealand, from anywhere else," to visit and spend money, and he implored New Yorkers to "go out this weekend and go dine."

The Democratic mayor said he was confident that it would be safe, starting Monday, to send children and teachers to school unmasked and to no longer require some businesses to check guests' vaccination cards.

The decision to ease rules in Los Angeles County aligns with new California guidelines allowing vaccinated or unvaccinated people to go without face coverings in most places.

Masks are still required in all K-12 school districts until next Saturday. After that, districts may maintain their own mask requirements. Business owners also can choose to require masks for customers and employees.

At Coffee Fix in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, owner Tae Kim said the change in masking rules has been a bit confusing for customers.

Taylor Lewis, a customer who was wearing her mask, said it was "so nice seeing people's faces" but that she would continue to wear her mask out of habit in indoor places.

In New York City, the elimination of the school mask requirement is a turnaround from just a few months ago, when some parents and teachers were agitating for a return to remote learning as the omicron wave swept through schools and attendance plummeted. The teachers union said Friday that it supports the move to lift the rule.

Children under age 5 would still have to wear masks because they are not eligible to get vaccinated.

The city's vaccine mandate, imposed last year in a program called Key2NYC, required New Yorkers and tourists to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and bars, work out in gyms, catch movies, attend Broadway shows, go to conventions or visit museums.

The Broadway League has said it will maintain mask and vaccination requirements in all its theaters at least through April 30.

Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance representing restaurants, bars and nightclubs, said Friday that he thinks few venues will continue to impose vaccine rules on their own because their staffs had to enforce the rules with customers and, at times, weather their frustrations.

"Regardless of what someone's opinion is of the vaccination requirement, it's put restaurant workers in an extraordinarily difficult position," he said. "We hoped that people would respect workers, but it's been really tough."

Recently, New York City has been averaging just under 680 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths each day, down from nearly 41,000 new cases and nearly 130 deaths per day at the height of the omicron wave in January.

The virus continues to hospitalize and kill New Yorkers with greater frequency now than it did last summer and through much of the fall, when many of the vaccination and school masking rules were imposed.

About 4,000 city residents have died of the virus since Jan. 1, more than in the previous nine months combined.

Not everyone agreed with the move to easy restrictions.

Public advocate Jumaane Williams, who served as an elected ombudsman, called it "unnecessary and unwise" to remove the vaccine requirement while lifting other rules, adding that people needed to feel safe.

Adams, responding to critics on Friday, said that "there's no decision you can make in New York that you're going to get 100% of New Yorkers" to agree with.

He said some people may be reluctant to dine out without vaccine rules but that he thinks most New Yorkers are ready.

"We are all right, folks," Adams said. "We're doing the right things."

Information for this article was contributed by John Antczak, Michael R. Blood, Alan Fram and Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press.









