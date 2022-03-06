Will find organizers of attack on mosque, Pakistanis pledge

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Officials vowed Saturday to hunt down and arrest the organizers behind a deadly mosque attack in Pakistan a day earlier that killed 63 people and wounded nearly 200.

The Islamic State militant group said the lone suicide bomber was from neighboring Afghanistan. He shot two police officers guarding the Shiite Muslim mosque in northwest Peshawar before entering the building and detonating his device, the group said. The attack took place as worshippers knelt for Friday prayers.

The Taliban rulers in Afghanistan, who have been fighting the Islamic State, condemned the attack.

"We condemn the bombing of a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. There is no justification for attacking civilians and worshippers," Taliban Deputy Minister for Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted. He refused to comment on the Islamic State claim that the suicide bomber was Afghan.

The death toll was likely to continue to rise, said Asim Khan, spokesman for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital. At least four of 38 patients still hospitalized were in critical condition, he said.

Hundreds of mourners attended funeral prayers for 13 victims late Friday and for another 11 on Saturday at Peshawar's Kohati Gate.

"These were human beings and worshippers inside the mosque, and they were brutally killed at a time when they were busy praying to God," Hayat Khan told reporters late Friday night as he buried a relative.

One of the police officers who was shot outside Kucha Risaldar mosque died immediately, and the second died later from his wounds, police officials said.

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said three investigation teams were established to study forensic evidence and closed-circuit TV footage to track down the attack's organizers.

An investigator involved in the case told reporters that the footage has revealed the attacker arrived at the site in a motorized rickshaw along with two other people, who are being sought. Sketches have been made of the individuals, he said, asking to remain anonymous.

A spokesman for the provincial government, Mohammad Ali Saif, told reporters that the rickshaw driver had been apprehended and that the search was ongoing for the accomplices.

In CCTV footage seen by reporters, the lone attacker is shown concealing his bomb beneath a large black shawl. The footage shows the bomber moving quickly up a narrow street toward the mosque entrance. He fires at the police protecting the mosque before entering the building.

Within seconds, there is a powerful explosion, and the camera lens is obscured with dust and debris. The device was packed with ball bearings, a deadly method of constructing a bomb to inflict maximum carnage because it sprays projectiles over a large area. The ball bearings caused the high death toll, said Moazzam Jah Ansari, the top police official for Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, of which Peshawar is the capital.

Information for this article was contributed by Tameem Akhgar and Maamoun Youssef of The Associated Press.