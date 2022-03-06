Women set for effort’s kickoff

A member of the Little Rock Nine and 58 other women from Pine Bluff and Little Rock will participate in the March 10 virtual STRONGER THAN event.

The 400 Years of African American History Commission and the National Parks Service Underground Railroad Network to Freedom members will present the national kickoff event of the STRONGER THAN Campaign. The event honors the fortitude of Harriet Tubman while hearing the voices of women today whose testimonials give accounts of survival, according to a news release.

Fifty-five women from Pine Bluff and four from Little Rock will participate. Several will make recordings at the University Museum and Cultural Center at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on March 10. These include Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford: 11-11:20 a.m.; Robin White: 11:25-11:45 a.m.; Rosetta Thomas: 11:50 am-12:10 p.m.; Dr. Sybil Hampton: 12:15-12:35 p.m.; Beverly Jones: 1:45- 2 p.m.; Beverly Miller: 2:05-2:25 p.m.; Pelida Norris: 2:30-2:50 p.m.; Patricia Johnson: 2:55-3:15 p.m.; Laurel Hall: 3:20-3:40 p.m.; and Kymara Seals: 3:45-4 p.m.

The virtual summit will mark the 200th anniversary of Tubman's birth; her date of the death; and the fifth anniversary of the opening of the offices of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historic Park at Maryland.

The summit will include remarks from special and celebrity guests, the introduction of the campaign anthem, STRONGER THAN by Grammy award-winning artist Core' Cotton, and an segment of "chat-a-monials" open to more than 400 participants of all ages and National Park Service Underground Railroad Network to Freedom members, according to the Rev. Jesse Turner, Faith Chairman, Faith and Justice 400 YAAHC Advisory Committee.

The summit will showcase 400 women from across the nation. Details: https://www.sendspace.com/pro/dl/nl2x0h or https://www.sendspace.com/pro/dl/no3w8b or https://events.zoom.us/ev/AJtyRlqntvyYaEfBtDxf4uy0rptYnB4I1DkFkmWpS_JMtNbwi- qzRGTT3cpDyhpX1XQz3V0?lmt=1645128361000&utm_source=email.