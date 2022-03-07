17-year-old charged as adult in fatal shooting, state police say

A 17-year-old Lincoln County boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a man southeast of Star City, authorities said.

Timothy Foster, 50, was shot around 10 a.m. Sunday, after Dylan Scott reportedly entered his home in the Garrett Bridge community with a rifle and began shooting, according to a news release from state police.

Foster was transported to a Dumas hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Scott fled from the residence before deputies arrived but was taken into custody around 8:15 p.m. that night, according to the release.

Authorities said he was being held on a charge of capital murder at the Lincoln County jail.