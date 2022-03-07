3A BOYS BASKETBALL: Shackleford helps Elkins surge into semifinals

HARRISON -- Jeremiah Shackleford normally plays the role of Elkins' designated defensive stopper, but it was his offense that provided the Elks with a much-needed lift Sunday afternoon.

The senior punctuated his best scoring performance of the season with a tie-breaking three-pointer and spearheaded a late charge as Elkins moved into the Class 3A state tournament semifinals with a 66-52 victory over Episcopal Collegiate at North Arkansas College.

Shackleford's three-pointer -- his fourth of the game -- broke a 47-47 deadlock with 3:28 remaining, and Elkins (29-4) went on to outscore Episcopal (22-9) 19-5 to close out the game.

"I was just sitting there, and I gotta play for the team," Shackleford said. "I was feeling it, and I had to help the team out where I could, so I filled in.

"I knew it was going in. The moment the ball left my fingers, I just knew it was going in."

Elkins never trailed after Trace Keller made a steal and hit a layup to make it a 39-37 game just before the third quarter ended. Episcopal Collegiate, however, managed to tie the game at 47-47 on Elijah Mason's three-pointer with 3:53 remaining.

The deadlock ended moments later as Shackleford was left open in the right corner and his shot hit nothing but net. The Elks' lead then quickly grew to a 61-50 margin as Aiden Underdown scored inside despite triple coverage, Elijah Graham added a three-point play and Braedon Welch hit four free throws, the last coming after a technical foul with 58.4 seconds remaining.

"I thought they just came off Jeremiah to put extra help on Aiden," Elkins coach Jared Porter said. "And Jeremiah made them pay for it and got some huge three-point baskets. They took the momentum and tied the game, and Jeremiah just hit that dagger that gave us the momentum.

"It was such a team victory. So many guys just made players that were critical to our success. It just talks about the team and how much these guys care and play together. So many guys stepped up and made big plays on the big stage."

Underdown punctuated his 22-point performance with a breakaway dunk and led four players in double figures for Elkins, which will play Osceola in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal today. Shackleford was next in line with 18 points, followed by Keller with 11 and Welch with 10.

Kellen Robinson carried the offensive load for Episcopal Collegiate as 17 of his 23 points came in the second half, and he was the only Wildcat player in double figures.

Dumas 61, Walnut Ridge 51

The duo of Michael Riddick and Tommy Reddick provided Dumas with a one-two offensive punch as they combined for 44 points and lifted the Bobcats to a quarterfinal victory over Walnut Ridge.

Dumas (28-3) used a last-second three-pointer to extend its lead to a 30-25 margin, then scored three straight buckets to start the second half for a 49-38 cushion after Derrick Lee scored with 5:38 remaining. Walnut Ridge (24-8) managed to pull within 42-36 on a late three-pointer by Ty Flippo, but Dumas started the fourth quarter with a 12-4 run and extended its lead to a 54-40 margin after Michael Reddick hit two free throws with just under four minutes remaining.

Michael Reddick finished with 25 points and Tommy Reddick 19 for Dumas.

Flippo finished with 24 for Walnut Ridge, while Jayden Hollister added 11.