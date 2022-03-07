3A GIRLS BASKETBALL: Freshman Sanders guides Lamar into semifinals

HARRISON -- Brandon Schulterman could be heard above the noise inside Pioneer Pavilion, lamenting about the number of shots his Lamar girls had missed, many of them from close range.

What saved the Lady Warriors at the moment was Booneville was having its scoring troubles, as well. Lamar, though, was able to solve its shooting problems in plenty of time Sunday night and moved on to the Class 3A state tournament semifinals with a 53-36 victory at North Arkansas College.

The Lady Warriors (30-2) took control of the game when they held Booneville scoreless for an eight-minute stretch through the second and third quarters, setting the stage for a 12-0 run to take the lead for good.

"The first quarter, Booneville punched us in the mouth," Schluterman said. "We couldn't throw it in the ocean. The second quarter, though, they got into a little bit of foul trouble and we were able to get some momentum our way.

"We finally were able to hit some shots, and overall I thought our intensity picked up at that point."

Booneville (29-2) made the first move with a 10-0 run and took a 16-7 lead after a Joleigh Tate bucket with eight seconds left in the first quarter. The Lady Bearcats still had a 23-16 cushion after another Tate bucket with 2:37 before halftime before their shooting suddenly went cold.

That was when Lamar made its move. The Lady Warriors closed the first half with nine straight points, including a three-pointer by Morgan Cochren with five seconds left, and grabbed a 28-25 lead at intermission.

"It was like a big, deep breath," Schluterman said of Cochren's shot from the top of the key. "The beginning of the game, we didn't play very good. We were flat in everything we were doing. But to have that momentum when we came out in the second half, everything started going our way a little bit."

Lamar had only managed a three-point play by Kori Sanders before Booneville broke its scoring drought with a three-pointer by Heaven Sanchez. The Lady Warriors then answered with consecutive three-pointers by Shae Taylor and Cochren en route to a 37-29 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Sanders, a freshman guard, didn't let Booneville get much closer. She spent most of the fourth quarter dribbling around defenders or at the free-throw line, where she hit all 10 of her attempts in the final eight minutes.

Sanders finished with 20 points for Lamar, which plays Valley Springs at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by Cochren with 12 and Taylor with 10. Sanchez had nine points and Tate added eight for Booneville.

Valley Springs 54, Centerpoint 48

Cayley Patrick had 8 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and led host Valley Springs past Centerpoint.

Patrick hit 6 of 8 free throws over the final eight minutes, including a pair with 2:35 remaining that gave the Lady Tigers (27-11) a 48-47 lead. After each team hit a free throw, Patrick drove inside and made a layup to make it a 51-48 game with 1:36 remaining, then sank two free throws with 37.9 seconds to secure the win.

Halle Miller added 14 points and was the only other player in double figures for Valley Springs. Marlee Bright had 21 points and Monika Flores added 13 for Centerpoint (29-3), which trailed 35-24 at one point in the third quarter and took a 43-41 lead on two Flores free throws with 5:41 left to play.

Bergman 69, Mayflower 38

Maddi Holt had the hot hand on offense, and Bergman's swarming defense took care of the rest in a rout of Mayflower in Sunday's opening game.

Holt hit six three-pointers and finished with 35 points, while the Lady Panthers (41-0) didn't allow back-to-back buckets until the start of the fourth quarter and the running clock was already in effect.

Mayflower (19-9) took a 3-2 lead on Hailey Francis' bucket with 4:44 left in the first quarter, but Karsten Edwards needed only 12 seconds to respond and begin a 17-2 Bergman run to close out the quarter. Hill scored the Lady Panthers' 11 points of the first quarter, then the junior guard erupted for 20 points in the third quarter as Bergman built a 59-24 cushion.

Edwards added 11 points for the Lady Panthers, who will play Clinton in today's 1 p.m. semifinal. Riley Whittingham had 14 points and was the only Mayflower player in double figures.