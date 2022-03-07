Active covid cases in Arkansas fall to 3,337 on Sunday, the lowest number since June

Active covid-19 cases dipped to numbers Arkansas hasn't seen since June for the second day in a row Sunday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.





There were 3,337 active cases reported Sunday. The number is down 152 since Saturday and down 2,732 from last Sunday.

New cases are also seeing a decrease, with 823,210 reported total since the start of pandemic in March 2020. It increased by 310 Sunday but was less than half of the 698 increase recorded Saturday. The state reported a 495 increase the previous Sunday.

As of Sunday, there were 808,924 covid-19 recoveries in the state. The number was up 448 from Saturday. In the past week, 16,032 people have recovered from covid-19.

The new daily case, rolling seven-day average was 541 -- a new three-month low. It is the lowest the state has seen since Nov. 30 when 530 cases were reported. The rolling average is down 671 from last Sunday.

Sunday was the lowest hospitalizations recorded in the state since Thanksgiving weekend, with 336 reported. That's down 35 from Saturday and 129 since the previous Sunday.

Severe illness also continued to decline with 112 patients in intensive care units. The number dropped by nine from Saturday and 15 from last week.

There were 56 covid-19 patients on ventilators in the state on Sunday. The number dropped by four from Saturday and another four from the previous Sunday.











Deaths continued to rise in the state with 10,713 reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Fourteen new deaths were reported Sunday. There have been 216 people who died from covid-19 in the state since last Sunday.

The seven-day death toll averaged 30 people dying of covid-19 a day in the state.

As of Sunday, 1,569,951 people were fully vaccinated in the state of Arkansas. The number increased by 224 people from Saturday.

The state had 242 people receive their booster shot between Saturday and Sunday, according to the state data. Overall, 546,258 people are boosted in the state.