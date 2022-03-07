Arkansas Capitol’s expansion of Justice Building on track for completion in November

Expansion of the Justice Building on the grounds of the state Capitol is proceeding as planned, according to officials, with a segment of construction to be completed by November.

The expansion project will renovate about 3,000 square feet of existing space and will add about 25,000 square feet of new space. Construction has been ongoing since July.

"The full building expansion will be completed in the first part of November, as in the first week of November," Marty Sullivan, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, said in an email Friday.

The Arkansas Supreme Court held an informal "topping out" ceremony for the expansion project late last month.

"This new expansion will be the crown jewel of the Capitol complex," Chief Justice John Dan Kemp said in a news release Feb. 25. "It will feature a mock courtroom and a Civics Education Center, where Arkansans of all ages can go to learn about the three branches of government, the importance of civility, and how our state judiciary works.

"The Center will be an important facility for all three branches to gather, learn from each other, and illustrate why our republic is so special."

The $12.8 million project will expand the north and south wings of the existing building that houses the Arkansas Supreme Court Library, the Arkansas Court of Appeals and the Administrative Office of the Courts. The expanded areas will line up next to the Supreme Court Rotunda Building. The designers, AMR Architects of Little Rock and Brackett-Krennerich and Associates of Jonesboro, will be tasked with creating the facade for the expansion.

The project will add 10,000 square feet of meeting space and 7,500 square feet that will serve as a visitor and civics education center.

"The expansion will provide new opportunities for the public to engage with the Judicial Branch, learn more about the critical role of courts in upholding justice, and serve as a welcoming center for students and adults visiting the capital," Sullivan said in a news release.

Kemp said previously that the project was approved by the Arkansas Supreme Court several years ago as part of the master plan for the Justice Building.

Kemp said the building needs a new roof, which will cost $1.2 million. He said the building also needs a new boiler, which will cost more than $1 million. Kemp said those expenses were rolled into this project, which prevented officials from using general revenue funds from the General Assembly for a special appropriation or from the governor's rainy-day funds for the improvements.

"This entire project is funded through the Administration of Justice Fund, which comes through court costs and filing fees," Sullivan said.

Kemp said it's important to note that no taxpayer money is being used to pay for the expansion.

The project also will allow the Administrative Office of the Courts to have its entire staff under one roof, instead of being housed in separate buildings across the city. The project will eliminate rental expenses of more $200,000 per year, Kemp said.

The Justice Building was dedicated in 1958. Before its construction, the chambers and courtroom of the Supreme Court were located in the state Capitol. The Old Supreme Court Chamber, on the second floor of the southern end of the building, is now used for meetings.